Police on site as Christians deliver petition against public prayer ban in Quebec City
Christians in Quebec are taking a stand against a proposed ban on public prayer sparked by multiple instances of dozens of Muslims praying in public spaces.
On Friday, May 30, at the National Assembly, CitizenGO, alongside VoiceUnite for Christian Values and the Quebec Life Coalition, delivered a petition with over 13,000 signatures opposing a proposed ban on public prayer.
The move follows incidents in Montreal where Islamic prayers were held in public spaces, including streets, parks, and in front of Notre-Dame Basilica, sparking outrage among Quebecers.
Georges Buscemi, president of the Quebec Life Coalition, called the government’s response “like killing a fly with a bazooka,” labeling it “ridiculously disproportionate.”
L'islamisation de Montréal— Québec FIER (@QuebecFier) April 14, 2025
En plus des prières de rue, on a maintenant des appels à la prière criés par haut-parleurs dans les places publiques de la métropole québécoise.
C'est quoi la prochaine étape?#polcan #polqc #polmtl pic.twitter.com/EvNScxeI7o
The controversy stems from Montreal’s inaction, with Mayor Valérie Plante refusing to address the public prayers, which many view as disruptive. Premier François Legault’s suggestion to ban all public prayer has raised alarms among faith groups.
Check out my full report on Muslim prayer in Montreal: https://t.co/c2R8OBc8eF— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 22, 2025
Buscemi argued, “This is a Montreal-centric issue of some pro-Palestinians or some Islamists kind of behaving in an uncivil way,” pointing to Plante’s failure to enforce existing laws. He accused the government of exploiting the issue to suppress religion, particularly Christianity, stating, “The real target is actually the public display and the public influence of religion in general but Christianity in particular.”
HAPPENING NOW: The pro-Hamas group Montreal4Palestine performs an Islamic prayer in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Montreal. What a disgrace... pic.twitter.com/P4StA5nLEI— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) December 8, 2024
François Legault, during an interview mentioned, “Seeing people praying in the streets, in public parks — that’s not something we want in Quebec.” Buscemi suggested the government’s motives are political, aiming to “placate minorities” and maintain a “fractured society” to advance a secularist agenda ahead of next year’s election.
Islamic prayer organized by leaders pro-Hamas whom we see in anti-Israel protests.— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) June 16, 2024
This morning at Place du Canada in Montreal. 📍 https://t.co/bsQQlRlXTq pic.twitter.com/1l3QQwIAKj
The petition delivery faced heavy security, which Gregory Tomchyshyn, Campaign director of CitizenGo Canada, called “bizarre” for a simple envelope containing documents and a USB drive.
The groups urged Legault to reconsider, warning that banning public prayer violates fundamental religious liberties.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.