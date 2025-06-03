Police on site as Christians deliver petition against public prayer ban in Quebec City

On Friday, May 30, at the National Assembly, CitizenGO, alongside VoiceUnite for Christian Values and the Quebec Life Coalition, delivered a petition with over 13,000 signatures opposing a proposed ban on public prayer.

The move follows incidents in Montreal where Islamic prayers were held in public spaces, including streets, parks, and in front of Notre-Dame Basilica, sparking outrage among Quebecers.

Georges Buscemi, president of the Quebec Life Coalition, called the government’s response “like killing a fly with a bazooka,” labeling it “ridiculously disproportionate.”

The controversy stems from Montreal’s inaction, with Mayor Valérie Plante refusing to address the public prayers, which many view as disruptive. Premier François Legault’s suggestion to ban all public prayer has raised alarms among faith groups.

Buscemi argued, “This is a Montreal-centric issue of some pro-Palestinians or some Islamists kind of behaving in an uncivil way,” pointing to Plante’s failure to enforce existing laws. He accused the government of exploiting the issue to suppress religion, particularly Christianity, stating, “The real target is actually the public display and the public influence of religion in general but Christianity in particular.”

François Legault, during an interview mentioned, “Seeing people praying in the streets, in public parks — that’s not something we want in Quebec.” Buscemi suggested the government’s motives are political, aiming to “placate minorities” and maintain a “fractured society” to advance a secularist agenda ahead of next year’s election.

The petition delivery faced heavy security, which Gregory Tomchyshyn, Campaign director of CitizenGo Canada, called “bizarre” for a simple envelope containing documents and a USB drive.

The groups urged Legault to reconsider, warning that banning public prayer violates fundamental religious liberties.