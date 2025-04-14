'Our relationship with America is not over': Political commentator slams Carney's trade tactics

Jasper Sunshine tells Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey how Mark Carney's hostile response to U.S. economic pressure is only making matters worse for Canadians.

  |   April 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Friday's live stream, political commentator Jasper Sunshine joined the show to share his thoughts on the pivotal upcoming federal election and increasing trade tensions with the U.S.

Jasper, also know as 'mistersunshinebaby' on YouTube, discussed why Mark Carney's combative approach to President Trump's imposition of tariffs will only lead to greater turmoil for Canadians.

Carney previously stated that the 'old relationship' Canada maintained with the U.S.through integrated economies and shared security interests—is "over."

"We just need to come together a little bit more and realize that we're the little brother of America," Jasper began. "You can be as patriotic as you want, but facts are facts," he said.

"We have a tiny GDP that there's so many other states within America that have a larger GDP than us. So yes, we can be proud Canadians, but also you can be a proud little chihuahua without trying to pick a fight with bigger dogs, and I just don't like that sentiment," Jasper added.

The commentator also discussed why Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's massive crowds at rallies should be a concern for the Liberals.

"When you just look at the sheer amount of volume and in-person support by the two candidates...it's no surprise that Pierre is absolutely having a supermajority support over what Carney is," he said.

"Carney's getting heckled, his ties to Beijing, this whole Epstein thing, and [with] Pierre, people are showing up with hockey sticks with flags on top and they're being super peaceful, and there's thousands, record breaking," said Jasper.

Recent polling shows Poilievre and Carney neck and neck as Canadians prepare to cast their ballots on April 28, 2025.

