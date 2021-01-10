Politicians on vacation has rattled confidence in Jason Kenney

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Cory Morgan of the Western Standard Online called in to talk about the Alberta politicians caught on sunny vacations over Christmas.

Many of the lockdown escapees were part of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party, and in this clip, Sheila and Cory talk about how Kenney failed where Liberals succeeded in admonishing their high-profile travellers.

Here's a bit of what Cory had to say:

“Saying ‘I'm sorry that it happened’ wasn't enough. People wanted to see some sort of sanctions, and that's when [Kenney] had to come out — but he's chasing it now. “...there's so many of them now, you can't kick six members out of caucus. Well, you can, but it's really going to cripple you.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

