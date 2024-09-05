POLL: Canadians are fed up with Uncontrolled Immigration

E-transfer (Canada):

New Angus Reid polling shows that concern over immigration has skyrocketed, quadrupling in the last 48 months. After nine years under Trudeau, Canadians are finally waking up to an issue the Liberals have willfully ignored.

One in five Canadians now rank immigration as a top concern, right behind the cost of living, healthcare, and housing affordability. Why? Because immigration is driving up housing costs, lowering wages, and putting pressure on social services.

Trudeau’s reckless immigration policies are hurting young Canadians, who face rising unemployment. Record numbers of temporary and permanent immigrants are flooding into the country, making it harder to find jobs and affordable housing.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

The Liberal government’s response? A weak promise to roll back pandemic-era expansions to the Temporary Foreign Workers program. But this is too little, too late.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are surging, with a 22-point lead nationally. They’ve gained in every province except Quebec, as Trudeau’s support crumbles in key battlegrounds. However, Pierre Poilievre remains a polarizing figure, with about half of Canadians viewing him unfavorably. But as more people see through the media’s fearmongering, Poilievre’s appeal is growing.

Canadians want real change. Immigration concerns are rising, and the Trudeau Liberals have no solutions.

Pierre Poilievre slams former Liberal immigration minister Sean Fraser for causing "total chaos and inhumanity" within the international student program and leaving refugees "under bridges" and "on streets." pic.twitter.com/8AvaNV5HIp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2023

The Conservatives are building momentum, but the question remains: can they maintain it until the next election in October 2025?

One thing is clear—Canadians are ready to move on from Trudeau’s failed leadership.