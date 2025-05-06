Poll shows one in four people in Alberta identify as Albertans over Canadians

Separatist sentiment in the province is increasing following another Liberal victory in the federal election.

  |   May 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed a recent poll by Nanos conducted for The Globe and Mail that shows almost a quarter of residents in Alberta identify as Albertans first, and Canadians second.

The Nanos poll also found that approximately 20% of Albertans are in favour of a future as an independent country, while about 10% believe Alberta would be economically more powerful as part of the U.S.

David discussed the results of the poll and why he has sympathy for Albertans expressing dissatisfaction after over a decade of Liberals running the federal government in Canada.

"I think the case for Alberta separation is far more profound than the case for Quebec separation. Especially with Alberta being a net-giver as opposed to a recipient in terms of transfer payments," he said.

"My heart goes out to Albertans, and to those in Saskatchewan. Every federal election, at least recently, must be getting a little tiring and frustrating to see that even before your results are counted, the election is pretty much a done deal," David added.

Sheila also commented on the increasing separatist sentiment in Alberta following Mark Carney's victory. 

"You could make the case for us being largely culturally distinct, largely homogenous when it comes to our values. We were settled for different reasons in different waves than the rest of the country," she said.

"Our industries are not only self supporting, but they support the rest of ya," Sheila added.

Premier Smith recently lowered the petition threshold required for Albertans to launch citizen-initiated referendums, including on separation.

