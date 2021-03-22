Prairie protesters rally against COVID restrictions in Saskatchewan

While Rebel teams were on the ground in Toronto and Montreal to cover protests in those cities, Rebel News contributor Mattea Merta was in Saskatoon to cover demonstrations held against similar COVID-19 restrictions in Saskatchewan.

Protest organizer Tamara Lovie of Saskatchewan Freedom Revolution explained this protest had been 11 months in the making, and that demonstrators were fighting to hold on to their freedoms.

.@MatteaMerta speaks with Tamara Lovie of Saskatchewan Freedom Revolution on why she decided to organize these rallies pic.twitter.com/2sjMurB8z4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2021

Protesters not just from Saskatchewan, but Alberta and British Columbia also travelled to Saskatoon to show their support.

People from AB, SK and BC are starting to arrive in Saskatoon for the Worldwide Freedom Movement. pic.twitter.com/meKGBnQEBS — Mattea Merta🕊 (@MatteaMerta) March 20, 2021

Pastor Tobias Tissen, who was featured on Rebel News after he was charged for organizing a protest, as well as for hosting drive-in church services, spoke at the event.

Pastor Tobias Thiessen speaks at the Saskatoon Worldwide Freedom Movement Rally.



PREVIOUS STORY: https://t.co/0ZPNGx9gV9 pic.twitter.com/hPdLOvLPNT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2021

Organizers say the energetic crowd numbered just over 1,000 when everyone had assembled in Saskatoon.

"When I say 'CANADA' you say 'STRONG'!"



Saskatoon Worldwide Freedom Movement Rally. pic.twitter.com/c8CnQohLYz — Mattea Merta🕊 (@MatteaMerta) March 20, 2021

Displaying their love of country, the demonstrators sung the national anthem.

People signing 'O Canada' at the Saskatoon Worldwide Freedom Movement Rally



Credit: @MatteaMerta pic.twitter.com/tWAGVpsst9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2021

Much like in Toronto and Montreal, once the speakers had wrapped up, the group went for a march, chanting and holding signs along the way.

Part of the crowd at the Saskatoon Worldwide Freedom Movement Rally



Credit: @MatteaMerta pic.twitter.com/MHmK5cd6Mg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2021

To help Rebel News continue to provide on the ground footage from these protests — coverage that you won't find from mainstream media sources — you can make a donation at LockdownReports.com.