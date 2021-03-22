Toronto, Montreal see thousands protest against COVID restrictions

Protests billed as part of a “Worldwide Freedom Rally” were held in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions across the world on March 20. After the scenes from Montreal last weekend, Rebel News was on the ground to cover demonstrations in both Toronto and Montreal this weekend.

Toronto, Ontario

Canada's largest city saw what appeared to be its largest protest against municipal and provincial lockdown restrictions yet. On a day where temperatures were above the seasonal average, a crowd that seemed to be in the thousands gathered on the lawns of Ontario's legislature, Queen's Park, just as they had nearly a year earlier.

Protesters started to fill the area shortly before noon, with police taking a mostly hands-off approach to the crowd, unlike previous weeks.

Crowds packed into Queen's Park gathered around as speakers from various protest groups took turns speaking on the microphone, pushing a message of unity in opposition.

A speaker from a group called Stand For Thee is calling for unity among the protest groups I think. Just after after this he said



"it's not about a brand, it's about freedom" pic.twitter.com/quPwBq9oIM — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) March 20, 2021

The owner of J&W Foods, Bill Fehr, whose passionate plea for honesty from politicians went viral locally, was one of the speakers.

Bill, the owner of J&W Foods whose rant went viral when he appeared on @RebelNewsOnline, is here with a message for police and other public employees pic.twitter.com/kD62SJvdtv — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) March 20, 2021

Anti-lockdown activist Chris Sky, who had a recent late-night visit from York Regional Police, was not at the rally, though organizers arranged for him to speak virtually to the gathered crowd.

Looks like @chrissaccoccia1 has joined the protest virtually. Wasn't expecting that, but he's here to push his #JustSayNo campaign pic.twitter.com/UszQcyKdca — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) March 20, 2021

After the speakers had concluded, the crowd made its usual march through the streets of downtown Toronto.

The crowd is snaking its way through downtown Toronto. Looks to be thousands now that we've left Queen's park pic.twitter.com/sI7GwFfevi — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) March 20, 2021

One bystander took issue with the protest, walking up to the crowd from a side street and berating individuals marching by. Another man stepped in and helped defuse the situation.

As traffic congestion piled up, numerous cars honked their horns in support of the demonstrators.

As Toronto's Lockdown continues marching dosntown, cars honk in show of support to loud cheers.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/W54NCSNu4h — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) March 20, 2021

The march eventually made its way to Yonge-Dundas Square, the site of numerous arrests back in January.

Yonge and Dundas square begins to be flooded by peaceful Lockdown protesters. Canadians flags seen throughout the crowd.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/wosYT8nWlc — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) March 20, 2021

After stopping at Yonge-Dundas Square, the group then made its way to Toronto City Hall, gathering in Nathan Phillips Square.

Lockdown protesters are now marching into Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/NzYEWrxbUn — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) March 20, 2021

Perhaps the most involved the police got was stopping the “Bubble Bus,” a modified old bus often seen at the protests blowing bubbles in the air. After a somewhat tense stand off, the issue was resolved peacefully.

Stay tuned for a full report from Rebel reporter David Menzies who was on the scene.

Big crowd today in Toronto at Queen's Park. Just rolled up behind @TheMenzoid and @alxyeee, waiting for @monsanto2000. We're here today, like almost every weekend for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/it4kiocc6K — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) March 20, 2021

Montreal, Quebec

In contrast to Toronto, Montreal police continued with their more heavy-handed enforcement approach. Much like last weekend, numerous arrests and charges were laid — including, yet again, against Rebel reporters.

One woman, who claimed she wasn't a part of the protest, was given a ticket for not wearing a mask and being less than two metres away from a friend.

Woman fined allegedly for not staying 2 meters apart from a friend. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/nR2Ow1VfjH pic.twitter.com/AyTYSAkOF3 — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 20, 2021

Police showed up in vans, split into small teams and made arrests.

Montreal police showed up to the anti-lockdown protest packed into vans, split into groups of 4 and then targeted random people from the crowd to detain.



Full report to come@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/ejz4UTyHXV — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) March 20, 2021

Heavily geared-up Montreal police would target individual protesters, remove them from the group and then make arrests or issue charges.

A man marching in the protest spoke to Rebel News, telling Lincoln Jay that he was there for his wife, for his kids and his people. “I want my freedom,” he said.

Interview from earlier today at the anti-lockdown protest in Montreal, Quebec.



More to come. @RebelNewsOnlinehttps://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/3NWm0LtbfR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) March 21, 2021

Later on, the entire Rebel team in Montreal were given tickets — despite exemptions asserting that media is deemed “essential” in the province.

Our entire team of accredited video reporters in Montreal covering the tyrannical covid restrictions were just fined $1550 each.@SPVM have attempted to intimidate others with these unjust fines. It won't work on us.



Full reports soon at https://t.co/UwvLBuqGcr pic.twitter.com/9wDd7lrtuZ — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) March 22, 2021

Montreal police also released a statement saying that between March 15–21, the department received 511 calls about violations of the province's public health decree. Police added that of the 431 reports filed, 230 were for violating Quebec's curfew.

Données #COVID19 | Du 15 au 21 mars, le #SPVM a reçu 511 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 431 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 230 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/z5ajddt6Pr — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 22, 2021

A full report from the Rebel team's trip to Montreal will also be coming soon.

To help fund our on the ground coverage, and help us get footage that you won't see in mainstream media sources, visit www.LockdownReports.com.