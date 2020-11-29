CHARGED for organizing a PROTEST in Manitoba

This past week has been a tough one for Manitobans with Premier Brian Pallister cracking down hard on Christmas and religious gatherings.

Outside of Pallister's office, we interviewed one pastor who had been fined thousands of dollars during a late-night visit to his home from police and health officials. The officers arrived at Tobias Tissen's remote property near Steinbach, Manitoba to hand him the fines for attending church.

Pallister has closed down churches, going as far to have police blockade a church on Sunday. Manitobans fought back and held a service despite the police opposition to their Christian faith.