Premier's wife follows Dan's lead, stays tight-lipped over crash claims

Cath Andrews, wife of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, followed her husband's lead in refusing to answer questions by journalists about a collision that left a young man fighting for his life.

Dan Andrews blatantly refused to answer more than a dozen questions at a press conference about the horrific incident on Thursday.

Journalists peppered Andrews with questions this week after a cyclist injured in a collision with the Premier’s car in January 2013 announced he was commencing legal proceedings.

Ryan Meuleman, 24, said he was speaking about the crash for the first time after being warned nine years ago never to talk about it.

He said he had engaged lawyers and was disputing the Premier and his wife’s claims about the accident.

Meuleman has said the Andrews’ family car was “speeding” and “seemed to come out of nowhere” when he was struck while riding his bicycle across a road in Blairgowrie on the Mornington Peninsula.

Meuleman - who suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, internal bleeding and was left with just 10 per cent of his spleen - was aged 15 at the time.

Cath Andrews today shut down reporters saying “I don’t know if you’ve ever been involved in an accident like this before".

“It was a terrible thing. It was so traumatic for everyone involved. “Our kids were really little, like Joseph was only five. “Daniel has spoken about this, I’ve spoken about this, and I’m going to leave it there.”

Dan Andrews – who has previously claimed it was Meuleman who rode his bike into them - refused to answer 17 questions put to him about the incident this week.

“I’ve gone to these matters in great detail, and I’ve got nothing further to add,” Andrews said.

When journalists asked if he had a message for the cyclist, Andrews replied: “As I’ve said to you before, I’ve got into great detail on numerous occasions about an incident that occurred now 10 years ago, and I’ve got nothing further to say.”

Labor are running attack ads on the Liberals because Tim Smith hit a brick wall, but Dan doesn’t think he has to answer serious allegations after a kid almost died when his bike had a collision with Andrews govt plated car because his already canvased it. pic.twitter.com/8d5gbJnQPv — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) November 3, 2022

Meuleman claims that Andrews and wife Cath – who said she was driving the car – were “yelling at each other” as he lay on the ground in agony.

“They did not bend down to assist me,” he said.

Meuleman claims Andrews, who was Opposition leader at the time, left the scene of the accident after calling triple-0.

Andrews has said he took his children, who were screaming in the back of the vehicle, to their holiday rental home before returning.

Police did not use breathalysers at the scene and Meuleman now says was never asked to give police his version of events.

Meuleman has engaged lawyer George Defteros to explore their legal options in relation to the incident