Premier Smith addresses Trudeau's attempts to censor the internet

Last month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sat down for an exclusive, full-length interview which aired as a standalone episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Because this interview is reserved for subscribers to RebelNews+, which costs just $8 a month, but is so incredibly important to our audience, we've decided to release some free segments from Premier Smith's discussion with Ezra Levant.

In this clip, the premier and the Rebel Commander delve into the issues surrounding the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and legislation proposed by the Trudeau government that would give the CRTC new regulation powers for content posted online.

When it comes to the government attempting to force companies like Google to push its preferred sources to the top of users' search results, something the show host described as “meddling with our constitutional rights,” Premier Smith told Ezra:

Well, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the press should be foundational to our country. Foundational to our Charter. During the campaign [to become leader of the United Conservative Party and premier], I talked about whether we might be able to invite and entice Elon Musk to come up here with his Starlink, and if that becomes one of the ways in which you can continue to have an opportunity to broadcast freely into our province. I don't know if we can do that. I mean, part of the issue is that when you've got all of the various carriers that are regulated by the federal government, then they seem to hold all the cards. So, I'd be interested in seeing if there's some way we'd be able to assist those who want to continue to have that free-speech platform.

Watch the full interview with Premier Smith — become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today!