Premier Smith takes on PM Carney as pipeline talks heat up

Canada's premiers travelled to Saskatchewan this week, where a first ministers meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney was being held. Developing the country's economy was a key topic of the leaders' conversation, something Alberta Premier Danielle Smith cautioned still remained in jeopardy due to numerous restrictions imposed by the federal Liberals.

“A clear commitment is needed to act on barriers that have held back private investment, such as the production cap, the tanker ban, C-69, and the net zero power regulations,” Smith wrote on social media following the meeting.

“Without movement on these issues, there will be no significant investment in oil and gas, leaving $14 trillion of value in the ground to the profound detriment of all Canadians.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Lise Merle and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Premier Smith's latest efforts to take on Ottawa and fight for Alberta, and all of Canada's, economic prosperity.

“I think she has a great point,” Lise said. Liberal climate policies passed in the last decade “have done nothing but decimate Western industry and hurt the rest of the country.”

Developing natural resources would be an economic boon for the country, Lise added. “And yet, we have a federal government that is completely committed to keeping it in the ground.”

Surprisingly, Quebec is looking into energy projects with Alberta, Alexa noted.

“The thing is, you don't have a lot of time,” she cautioned. Premier Smith, along with Premier Francois Legault, “need to act fast” due to Quebec's provincial election next year. Current polls show the anti-energy Parti Quebecois with a commanding lead.

The PQ has a “radical environmentalist agenda,” warned Alexa. “Anti-pipeline, and really the most radical (party platform).” This would drastically complicate the potential project, she noted.