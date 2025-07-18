Prime Minister Carney affirms 'confidence' in public safety minister tied to Tamil Tigers

Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has previously drawn warnings from the Sri Lankan government over alleged ties to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a group listed as a terrorist organization in Canada. As a result, Anandasangaree has recused himself from matters related to the LTTE in his official capacity.

However, a recent report from Global News revealed that, prior to being public safety minister, Anandasangaree intervened to assist individuals affiliated with the LTTE in immigrating to Canada.

Despite the revelations, Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to stand by Anandasangaree. When questioned at a recent press conference, Carney stated: “The public safety minister has been transparent about the details of that situation, and he has my confidence.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Prime Minister Carney’s questionable cabinet pick.

“If you have to recuse yourself from terrorism files, you shouldn't be the minister in charge of combating terrorism,” said Sheila. “It's not nothing to have a foreign ministry of another country issue a statement concerning your future MP's ties to the terrorism community.”

To learn more about Gary Anandasangaree, visit FireGary.ca.