🔴 'Allah's' hijacker, Patrick Brown death threat arrest, Carney backs safety minister | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at a story of a man accused of saying he was a “messenger of Allah” on a mission to address “climate change” a day before hijacking a small plane in Vancouver.

Plus, an arrest has been made following an apparent death threat against Brampton mayor and former Conservative leadership contender Patrick Brown.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney has given a vote of confidence to his embattled public safety minister after a new report shed light on Gary Anandasangaree's past letters in support of a man with alleged ties to a terrorist organization.

