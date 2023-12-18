Pro-Hamas supporters threaten cops and disrupt Toronto mall

Outrage erupted across social media when a masked man aggressively told a police officer he would put him 'six feet deep,' to which the officer responded by doing absolutely nothing.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 18, 2023
  • News
Pro-Hamas supporters threaten cops and disrupt Toronto mall
Source: X/ @neveragainlive1
Remove Ads
Update: The Toronto Police Association recently stated, "Officers were at the Eaton’s Centre to respond to a protest where threats were directed to a member of the public, not to police. The victim chose not to pursue the matter. TPA members are working each day to ensure protests do not escalate & we are grateful for their efforts." In the footage shown, the masked man did look to be talking to the police.

Over the weekend, pro-Hamas protesters gathered in Toronto's Eaton Centre, using a megaphone and waving Palestinian flags as they moved through different parts of the mall, eventually making their way towards Zara.

Zara initially released an ad campaign featuring mannequins without limbs and statues draped in white cloth. Some activists likened the images to scenes from Israel's attack on Gaza. Following criticism, Zara removed the campaign. Despite this, pro-Hamas demonstrators continued to gather around Zara's entrance, where they made violent threats.

Outrage was sparked across social media when a masked man aggressively told a police officer he'll put him "six feet deep," to which the officer responded by doing absolutely nothing.

People expressed their feelings on X (formerly known as Twitter), raising concerns about the safety of citizens, wondering why police are not taking action against this type of disturbance.

"This makes us all unsafe," said former Canadian senator Linda Frum.

Another person said on X:

Frightening scenes at the Eaton centre in Toronto. Mobs of “free Palestine” protesters disrupt the peace, scare the line up of children waiting to sit on Santa’s lap, pull down a Christmas tree and threaten to put shoppers in the mall and the Police protecting them “six feet deep”. More arrests need to be made. This is not acceptable.

Roman Baber even commented, "Hamas supporters at the Eaton Centre, downtown Toronto. Threatening cops with murder. The @TorontoPolice shouldn't be expected to tolerate such abuse."

Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant, Larry Brock also stated, "It was extremely concerning to watch the clips of what took place at Eaton Centre this weekend. Threats of violence are never acceptable! Canadians and those visiting Canada this holiday season expect that the law is fairly enforced, and the public is kept safe."

Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies. Go to www.DeportHamas.com.

Ontario Canada Toronto Palestinians Hamas news Deport Hamas
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.