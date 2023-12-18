Pro-Hamas supporters threaten cops and disrupt Toronto mall
Outrage erupted across social media when a masked man aggressively told a police officer he would put him 'six feet deep,' to which the officer responded by doing absolutely nothing.
Zara initially released an ad campaign featuring mannequins without limbs and statues draped in white cloth. Some activists likened the images to scenes from Israel's attack on Gaza. Following criticism, Zara removed the campaign. Despite this, pro-Hamas demonstrators continued to gather around Zara's entrance, where they made violent threats.
Frightening scenes at the Eaton centre in Toronto. Mobs of “free Palestine” protesters disrupt the peace, scare the line up of children waiting to sit on Santa’s lap, pull down a Christmas tree and threaten to put shoppers in the mall and the Police protecting them “six feet deep”. More arrests need to be made. This is not acceptable.
Roman Baber even commented, "Hamas supporters at the Eaton Centre, downtown Toronto. Threatening cops with murder. The @TorontoPolice shouldn't be expected to tolerate such abuse."
Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant, Larry Brock also stated, "It was extremely concerning to watch the clips of what took place at Eaton Centre this weekend. Threats of violence are never acceptable! Canadians and those visiting Canada this holiday season expect that the law is fairly enforced, and the public is kept safe."
Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.
