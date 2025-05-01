Pro-Hamas protester faces sentencing after assault conviction

Omar Elkhodary is truly a vile and pathetic individual. And apparently, he has absolutely no desire to turn over a new leaf.

The Elkhodary story goes back to November, 2023. That’s when he encountered some women putting posters on telephone polls near the intersection of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in north Toronto. The posters bore the images of those who were kidnapped by Hamas when this terrorist group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas massacred almost 1,200 mostly Israeli Jews that day. It was the single biggest one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

But Elkhodary is a reprobate who seems to be on the side of Team Hamas. He didn’t care for those posters, so he started tearing them down.

🚨 MAN FOUND GUILTY OF ASSAULTING JEWISH WOMAN



Omar Elkhodary assaulted a Jewish woman in Toronto — as he also tried to rip down posters of hostages.



Say hi at his sentencing on Apr 23.



The anti-brain mob harassing Jews in Canada are finally getting their due. Just wait... pic.twitter.com/1LfbZ3hUrL — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) February 20, 2025

Everything was caught on video. And that makes for part of the story when it comes to Omar Elkhodary. He was not embarrassed by his odious behviour, but rather, boastful.

However, at one point, he crossed the line. Which is to say he physically assaulted a woman who was taking umbrage to his vandalism. Elkhodary, it should be noted, is a larger and stronger person than his female victim. And again, he knew everything was being caught on camera. Yet he did not seem to care.

Then again, can we really blame Elkhodary for displaying such a sense of entitlement when it comes to lawlessness? After all, the Toronto Police Service seems to be taking its orders from Hamas hooligans these days. Toronto’s hopelessly inept police chief, Myron Demkiw, doesn’t much care for enforcing the law when it comes to those openly chanting for genocide. Rather, he has his constables delivering Timbits and coffee to the mob like so many Uber Eats drivers. And the real problem on the mean streets of Hogtown these days, in the chief’s eyes, is peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent media who tend to get arrested for… further inciting the Hamasholes? Equal parts astounding and shameful.

But for a change, the police did not turn a blind eye to Elkhodary this time around. Thanks to the video evidence and eyewitness accounts, Elkhodary was indeed charged with assault. And he was found guilty.

Pro-Hamas thug found guilty of assault on independent journalist



Over the past 16 months, law enforcement has typically refused action against pro-Hamas reprobates who commit violent crime. But finally, I have some good news to report.https://t.co/dTGReuSQhw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2025

Last Wednesday, Elkhodary was back in the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto to hear community impact statements from third parties. This included Jewish groups such as B’nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

A common theme was that the likes of Elkhodary these past 18 months has made Canada an unsafe and downright dangerous place to live when it comes to those of the Jewish faith. It was noted that the Jewish population in Canada is less than 1%, but is the single biggest target of hate-based crimes (19%).

We know that Elkhodary is an antisemite and a bully. But it appears that he is not exactly Mensa Club material.

For starters, Elkhodary is so full of entitlement when it comes to carrying out acts of Jew hatred that he actually turned down a peace bond deal that the judge originally offered him several months ago. A peace bond is essentially a promise that the accused will behave and won’t break the law and stay away from his victim. It is a pledge that the accused will act like a decent civilized human being instead of some sort of savage from the dark ages. Any criminal lawyer will tell you that if a judge offers you a peace bond, take it. A peace bond is not a good deal, it’s a great deal.

But no. Elkhodary decided to roll the dice and declined that offer.

Then again, Elkhodary didn’t have an actual lawyer arguing his case. Rather, he was allegedly represented by his girlfriend’s father. And apparently, this individual is not the second coming of Perry Mason.

In his most recent court appearance, Elkhodary switched to Plan B. Which is to say, he is now playing the victim card. At one point in the proceedings, his lawyer asked for an adjournment. When the judge asked why he was making this request, Elkhodary’s lawyer said that his client was suffering from “anxiety.” We’re not making this up.

Elkhodary also had his mother in court to console him. It was a pathetic sight watching Elkhodary morph from a fist-throwing wannabe jihadist to a whimpering momma’s boy. Not that the judge nor anyone else in the courtroom was buying this charade.

It should be noted a thug like Elkhodary should be doing hard time. But the crown is only asking for a five-month house arrest sentence. Again, little wonder why so many criminals are so emboldened given the dearth of consequences for their egregious behaviour.

Alas, there was not enough time that day to read all the community impact statements, so the Elkhodary matter will resume on May 6. That’s when the victim impact statement will be read as well.

After the trial, Rebel News caught up with Elkhodary and his mother outside the courtroom. We had so many questions for him. Such as: we wanted to know why he hates Jews so much and if he would like to take the opportunity to publicly apologize to his victims.

Alas, Elkhodary had very little to say and still clung to the preposterous notion that he is the victim. He whined that we were violating his personal space – even though we were all on a public sidewalk. Eventually, Elkhodary and his mother made a beeline to 52 Division in order to… well, we’re not quite sure. We were certainly breaking no laws that day.

And so it was that this not-so-dynamic duo remained ensconced in the cop shop, using the police station as a sanctuary. We waited for about half an hour and then departed. But what a sad sight to see! A wannabe jihadi hiding behind his mother inside a police station rather than facing the music. But then again, Omar Elkhodary is a loser – both in a court of law and in the court of public opinion.