Pro-Hamas thug found guilty of assault on independent journalist

Over the past 16 months, law enforcement has typically refused action against pro-Hamas reprobates who commit violent crime. But finally, I have some good news to report.

David Menzies
  David Menzies  |   February 23, 2025   |   News Analysis

Canada's police, the politicians, and even the courts have been downright disgraceful in dealing with pro-Hamas demonstrators, a group of reprobates who are equal parts vile and violent.

Over the past 16 months, law enforcement arrested peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent media. But finally, I have some good news to report.

Omar Elkhodary, a member of the 'new age Hitler Youth Movement' was just found guilty of assault. A complete shocker, given the times which we find ourselves.

In a viral video, Elkhodary tears down posters of the Bibas children, Israeli hostages murdered in cold blood by Hamas. He then assaults a woman, telling eyewitnesses to call police and "see what happens."

An undisguised Elkhodary proudly boasted his lawlessness during the incident in Toronto, committing violent crime without fear of repercussions. Then again, can we really blame him? The Toronto Police Service rarely takes action against Hamas hooligans.

Their hopelessly woke police chief doesn't much care for enforcing the law, and his constables deliver Timbits and coffee to the mob despite repeated calls for genocide.

Elkhodary later turned down a peace bond deal offered to him by the judge presiding over his case. Sentencing is expected on April 23.

It had better not be something bogus such as house arrest, but I fear it will be given our hug-a-thug society. Such a shame, really. A savage like Omar Elkhodary belongs in a cage.

Ultimately, this thug pressed his luck a wee bit too much.

