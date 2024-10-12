Pro-Terrorism in Vancouver and the Samidoun Palestinian group behind it
As calls to ban Samidoun grow, this report looks into the organization’s ties and activities, and the expiration of conditions that were preventing the organization coordinator Charlotte Kates from spreading hate at future demonstrations.
I think their fast would be a whole lot easier if you joined the call to have the anti-Israel, anti-Canadian, pro-terror Samidoun group designated as a terrorist organization instead of a non-profit. https://t.co/Sbu8vDqx51— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 11, 2024
In today’s report, I take a deeper look into the pro-terror organization behind the mortifying demonstration, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which operates as a non-profit in Canada, despite being banned from operating in Germany and designated as a terrorist organization in Israel and the Netherlands.
Although shocking footage from Monday’s protest has alarmed many and led both B.C.’s Conservative Party leader, John Rustad, and the federal Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre to call on the Trudeau government also to designate Samidoun as a terrorist group, this wasn’t the first time the network has promoted pro-terrorism in Vancouver.
Last spring, Samidoun’s Vancouver-based international coordinator, Charlotte Kates, was arrested after praising Hamas terrorists as "heroic and brave" and chanting “Long live Oct. 7” during a protest speech she gave at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
