Pro-Terrorism in Vancouver and the Samidoun Palestinian group behind it

Burning the Canadian flag, chanting “We are Hamas,” and calling for death to Canada and Israel are just some of the hateful acts that plagued the streets of Vancouver on Monday, during the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people and resulted in over 200 hostages being captured.

I think their fast would be a whole lot easier if you joined the call to have the anti-Israel, anti-Canadian, pro-terror Samidoun group designated as a terrorist organization instead of a non-profit. https://t.co/Sbu8vDqx51 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 11, 2024

In today’s report, I take a deeper look into the pro-terror organization behind the mortifying demonstration, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which operates as a non-profit in Canada, despite being banned from operating in Germany and designated as a terrorist organization in Israel and the Netherlands. Although shocking footage from Monday’s protest has alarmed many and led both B.C.’s Conservative Party leader, John Rustad, and the federal Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre to call on the Trudeau government also to designate Samidoun as a terrorist group, this wasn’t the first time the network has promoted pro-terrorism in Vancouver. Last spring, Samidoun’s Vancouver-based international coordinator, Charlotte Kates, was arrested after praising Hamas terrorists as "heroic and brave" and chanting “Long live Oct. 7” during a protest speech she gave at the Vancouver Art Gallery.