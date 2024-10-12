Pro-Terrorism in Vancouver and the Samidoun Palestinian group behind it

As calls to ban Samidoun grow, this report looks into the organization’s ties and activities, and the expiration of conditions that were preventing the organization coordinator Charlotte Kates from spreading hate at future demonstrations.

Drea Humphrey
  |   October 12, 2024   |   News Analysis

Burning the Canadian flag, chanting “We are Hamas,” and calling for death to Canada and Israel are just some of the hateful acts that plagued the streets of Vancouver on Monday, during the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people and resulted in over 200 hostages being captured.

In today’s report, I take a deeper look into the pro-terror organization behind the mortifying demonstration, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which operates as a non-profit in Canada, despite being banned from operating in Germany and designated as a terrorist organization in Israel and the Netherlands.

Although shocking footage from Monday’s protest has alarmed many and led both B.C.’s Conservative Party leader, John Rustad, and the federal Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre to call on the Trudeau government also to designate Samidoun as a terrorist group, this wasn’t the first time the network has promoted pro-terrorism in Vancouver.

Last spring, Samidoun’s Vancouver-based international coordinator, Charlotte Kates, was arrested after praising Hamas terrorists as "heroic and brave" and chanting “Long live Oct. 7” during a protest speech she gave at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

