Prominent Toronto pro-Hamas organizer charged with terrorism offence

A prominent organizer of pro-Hamas demonstrations in Toronto has been charged with a terrorism-related offence after a joint investigation by the Toronto Police Service and the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

According to Toronto police, 33-year-old Ahmad Hassan Hajahmad, who is also widely known as Ahmad Jarrar, has been charged with one count of participating in or contributing to the activities of a terrorist group under Section 83.18 of the Criminal Code.

A Toronto man is facing a terrorism offence following a joint investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit and the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).



The investigation relates to alleged conduct at demonstrations in downtown Toronto in… pic.twitter.com/QVn8Wxu6Wy — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 22, 2026

Police allege that during demonstrations near Bay Street and Front Street West on May 25 and September 7, 2024, Hajahmad used amplification equipment to make public statements advocating detestation and harm against members of the Israeli and Jewish communities.

The Toronto Police indicated one of the events took place on May 25th 2024 for Ahmad Hajahmad.



This is the event: a speech was played by Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida to the Pro-Palestine crowd.



The ones who organized this event were Ahmad Hajahmad, Nabil Jalbout, Naveed… https://t.co/yydtxMr6sU — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) July 22, 2026

The Toronto Police announcement refers to a 2nd incident on September 7th 2024, which is here:



Ahmad Hajahmad referring to Hamas leadership and "our spokesperson" Abu Obaida and mentioning putting a bullet in the back of Israeli hostage heads.



This event was being run by… https://t.co/6Kq7S1uP9Q — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) July 22, 2026

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence on March 7, 2025, seizing multiple electronic devices. Following a joint investigation, police allege they gathered evidence indicating Hajahmad acted for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas, which Canada designated as a terrorist entity in 2002.

On July 20, 2026, the Attorney General of Ontario and the Government of Canada consented to proceed with the prosecution. Hajahmad was arrested the following day, appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice, and has since been released on bail.

A court-ordered publication ban currently limits what additional information can be disclosed.





Here is Ahmad Hajahmad admitting him and his friends from Liberate48 are "an extension to the resistance in Palestine."



Nabil Jalbout, Safaa Alnabelseya, Naveed Bahadur and the members of @mtl4palestine Bara Abuhamed & Mahmoud Khalil should all be coming next. https://t.co/LECxZ33ODC — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) July 22, 2026

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said investigations into offences committed during demonstrations continue long after crowds disperse, adding that complex cases such as this demonstrate the importance of strong counterterrorism partnerships. Police also acknowledged the RCMP's INSET for its role in the investigation.

The charge follows years of Hajahmad's public involvement in Toronto's anti-Israel protest movement. He became a familiar figure at demonstrations following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks, helping organize rallies, speaking at events, participating in the University of Toronto encampment in 2024, donating Palestinian flags, and at times coordinating with police during demonstrations.

Prior to the arrest of Ezra Levant, counterprotest leader Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad and Staff Sergeant Jeffery MacDuff, share a laugh. Bathurst & Sheppard, Toronto. 24 November 2024. pic.twitter.com/5hQnjhGC58 — Mark Wickens (@mwickens) November 24, 2024

His public statements have also drawn significant attention.

In a widely circulated video from April 2025, Hajahmad stated he was organizing a Toronto "Day of Rage" at the request of Hamas. In other videos, he described his movement as "an extension to the resistance in Palestine.” He has also delivered speeches repeating antisemitic claims about Zionist control of political institutions and urged that children be taught there is "no such country called Israel."

A clearer angle of Ahmad Hajahmad openly admitting he is there directly on the request of Hamas to have a "Day Of Rage" in Toronto.



Why are @TorontoPolice aiding & allowing an event whose leader admits he is there on behalf of a designated terrorist entity? @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/pGSumpmsR5 — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) April 6, 2025

Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad in Toronto:



“Teach your children the Zionist entity is the enemy.”



“Teach your children that the resistance (Hamas) is an honor.”



“Teach your children that there is no such Country called Israel.”



Instead of arresting him for Hate Speech, they arrest… pic.twitter.com/SddTcLSZwf — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 10, 2024

The arrest marks what appears to be the first terrorism-related charge laid against one of the most recognizable organizers in Toronto's pro-Hamas protest movement, nearly three years after demonstrations began following October 7.

Previous interactions with law enforcement, including mischief charges stemming from a smoke canister incident at Union Station in January 2025, carried far less serious consequences.

Given Hajahmad's years of highly visible organizing, repeated public statements, and even claims that he was acting at Hamas' request, many Canadians will reasonably ask why it took so long for a terrorism-related charge to be laid. Why is he also now out on bail? Authorities have long maintained they monitor criminal activity connected to demonstrations, yet it’s taken years for terrorism related charges to be laid.