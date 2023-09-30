Propaganda poll accuses Conservative supporters of ‘disinformation beliefs’

By Ezra Levant Trudeau Must Resign Justin Trudeau honoured a 98-year-old Nazi SS officer, Yaroslav Hunka, in Parliament last Friday. The Prime Minister has yet to personally apologize for this deeply embarrassing debacle. Justin Trudeau must resign! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Pollster EKOS Politics has accused Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) supporters of being believers in “disinformation.”

The poll, titled "Polarized Gridlock," claims a strong correlation between Conservative support and disinformation beliefs. However, questions posed in the poll, such as concealing vaccine-related deaths, COVID-19 vaccine effects, inflation, and climate change, can be easily criticized for lack of objectivity.

Frank Graves, EKOS's founder and a long-time Liberal supporter, reaffirmed the poll's questions on social media, dismissing the idea that governments are concealing vaccine-related deaths as a hard “no.”

When information contrary to that claim was shared, highlighting testimony from a senior Health Canada official about underreported vaccine adverse events, Graves immediately disabled comments on his post.

WHO and UN employee Patricia Leidl shares her personal experience of vaccine injury. Have you or someone you know been told by a healthcare professional, claiming that potential vaccine injuries were merely "all in your head"?#NCI #Canada #COVID19 #vaccineinjuries #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tHkVLeWRpv — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) July 13, 2023

The contrary information details the testimony of Celia Lourenco, then associate assistant deputy minister at Health Canada, who confirms that vaccine adverse events reporting is a well-known fact. The United States Department of Health and Human Services reported that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported to the FDA. In Canada, the reporting system for adverse events faced delays and confusion for the better part of two years, during the same time that the novel injections were being urgently administered to Canadians under an interim order.

Lourenco is also named in a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit launched on behalf of a COVID vaccine-injured Albertan that cites the Canadian state broadcaster and public servants for negligence and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, i.e. endless regurgitation of the 'safe and effective' pharma marketing slogan.

It’s unsurprising that Graves, who threatened CPC leader Pierre Poilievre last year, has characterized Conservatives as disinformation believers out of what seems to be more of a vendetta than impartial polling.

The fact remains that vaccine adverse events are severely underreported and Health Canada’s slow response to improving its own reporting system shows that this pollster is more interested in inflammatory propaganda than objectively — and accurately — capturing the nuanced sociopolitical landscape of Canada.