Proposed expansion of Liberal media subsidies could bring total bailout to $6B

Minister of Culture Marc Miller has stated that the government hopes to expand the Labour Journalism Tax Credit to include television and radio, meaning the next Liberal media bailout could total up to $6 billion, reports Juno News.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed what Canadians can expect from the mainstream media as government funding continues to increase.

Sheila argued that Canadians will hear progressively less criticism of the Liberal government as the media grows increasingly dependent on state support — and increasingly insulated from the financial consequences of a disapproving audience.

“If a TV news show completely abandons truth, usually the viewers abandon [it], and they correct ship,” said Sheila. “But they don’t have to deal with that consequence now, because even if the viewers abandon them, they’re still going to get money from the federal government.”

Tamara contrasted the media bailouts received by government-approved journalists with Rebel News’ viewer-funded model.

“Our business model is to be funded by the supporters and viewers that want to see us continue this work. It’s textbook free market,” she said. “Here in Canada, we don’t have a journalism free market anymore because the government has to give them $6 billion for the mainstream media to spew off their nonsense.”