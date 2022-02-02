Protest-turned-PARTY: Ottawa Freedom Convoy rally turns into nighttime rave in front of Parliament

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Parliament Hill was electric on Saturday night.

Ottawa's Freedom Convoy protest turned into a full-on rave out in front of parliament as day became night.

I will remind you that it was -20°C (-4°F) in Ottawa on Saturday and even in the middle of the night, the party just kept going — trucks included.

I was in the thick of it to speak with the protesters and to try and capture the experience of this once-in-a-lifetime, street-side nightclub.

For most folks, this was their first night out in a long time — and they sure made the most of it.

People are coming together in an unbridled show of love, unity, and respect for their fellow Canadians. In the process, they’re shattering the narrative painted by the legacy media and leftist politicians about the true nature of this protest.

It’s been a peaceful and celebratory movement, and the protesters here intended to keep it that way as they make their voices (and honks) heard.

Be sure to check out ConvoyReports.com for all of our Freedom Convoy coverage, as the story of Canada's protesting truckers continues to unfold. If you're able, please consider making a donation to support our independent journalism and honest on-the-ground coverage of stories like this across Canada.