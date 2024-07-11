Protesters falsely claim University of Calgary broke ties with Israeli university over divestment demands
Officials at the University of Calgary clarified that an agreement with the University of Haifa concluded at the end of the school year, and that new and old agreements are added and removed each summer.
A group called “University of Calgary for Palestine” took to social media to falsely claim that the university no longer has an official relationship with the University of Haifa in Israel, heralding the change as a “divestment success.” The group credited the severing of the relationship between the universities to the continued efforts of their demonstrators.
But what evidence did they have to back up their claim? They highlighted the fact that the University of Calgary’s website no longer lists an exchange program with the Israeli university on their website to affirm their purported victory.
Unfortunately for the anti-Israeli protesters, they have misinterpreted the evidence and drawn some faulty conclusions.
What really happened, is the University of Calgary’s study abroad agreement with the University of Haifa came to an end on July 10, 2023. With the academic year at an end, school officials went through their website removing a number of expired agreements.
New agreements for students seeking to study abroad will be added in the summer as the upcoming school year approaches. You can read the statement on the matter that the University of Calgary sent to Rebel News for yourself:
UCalgary’s study abroad agreement with University of Haifa ended on July 10, 2023. University of Calgary International goes through the website early each summer to add new agreements and programs and to remove expired ones in preparation for the upcoming academic year.
You can’t blame them for wanting to squeak out a minor victory, even when they don’t exist, after all, unlike many of the anti-Israel protests that popped up at schools across the continent and stayed for a considerable amount of time causing disruptions and generating significant attention, the University of Calgary made quick work of dismantling the encampment that popped up on their campus on May 9 with Calgary Police Services clearing them out on the very day they arrived, in addition to arresting five individuals who refused to leave.
