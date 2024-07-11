Protesters falsely claim University of Calgary broke ties with Israeli university over divestment demands

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

A group called “University of Calgary for Palestine” took to social media to falsely claim that the university no longer has an official relationship with the University of Haifa in Israel, heralding the change as a “divestment success.” The group credited the severing of the relationship between the universities to the continued efforts of their demonstrators.

But what evidence did they have to back up their claim? They highlighted the fact that the University of Calgary’s website no longer lists an exchange program with the Israeli university on their website to affirm their purported victory.

Unfortunately for the anti-Israeli protesters, they have misinterpreted the evidence and drawn some faulty conclusions.

What really happened, is the University of Calgary’s study abroad agreement with the University of Haifa came to an end on July 10, 2023. With the academic year at an end, school officials went through their website removing a number of expired agreements.

New agreements for students seeking to study abroad will be added in the summer as the upcoming school year approaches. You can read the statement on the matter that the University of Calgary sent to Rebel News for yourself: