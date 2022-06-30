Rebel News Banner Ad - Alberta Prosperity Project

Protesters rally in Medicine Hat against arrest of Tamara Lich

Outside the Medicine Hat Remand Centre where Tamara Lich was being held, protesters came out to show their support for the convoy organizer.

Remove Ads

Medicine Hat police arrested Tamara Lich on orders from the Ottawa police after a nationwide warrant was issued. Allegedly, she breached the conditions of her previous release after being arrested in Ottawa over mischief charges, amongst other things, in relation to the peaceful protest that took place in Ottawa.

We heard from the former Medicine Hat MP, and gave the FreeTamara.ca petition to Medicine Hat police, soon after there was a protest outside the local Remand Centre.

We spoke with those in attendance to hear what they thought about Tamara’s arrest, and the treatment she’s been faced with by our government in relation to the peaceful protests that took place earlier this year in Ottawa.

If you agree that Tamara is closer to being a political prisoner than an actual criminal, please head on to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition to set her free.

Alberta Canada News Analysis Tamara Lich
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_free_tamara_lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

36,422 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.