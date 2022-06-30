Protesters rally in Medicine Hat against arrest of Tamara Lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration. 36,422 signatures

36,422 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Medicine Hat police arrested Tamara Lich on orders from the Ottawa police after a nationwide warrant was issued. Allegedly, she breached the conditions of her previous release after being arrested in Ottawa over mischief charges, amongst other things, in relation to the peaceful protest that took place in Ottawa.





Allegedly this is why they arrested Tamara Lich for taking a group picture. pic.twitter.com/aiJFaoYE9H — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) June 28, 2022

We heard from the former Medicine Hat MP, and gave the FreeTamara.ca petition to Medicine Hat police, soon after there was a protest outside the local Remand Centre.

BREAKING: Supporters of Tamara Lich gathered in front of the remand centre where she is being held.

“It’s absolutely devastating” says one protester.



Sign the petition https://t.co/poEXIkd9Vq

More to come. w/@SydFizzard pic.twitter.com/BGuucvsj0O — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 28, 2022

We spoke with those in attendance to hear what they thought about Tamara’s arrest, and the treatment she’s been faced with by our government in relation to the peaceful protests that took place earlier this year in Ottawa.

A trucker made his presence known at the remand centre in Medicine Hat where convoy organizer Tamara Lich is being held. @SydFizzard’s interview with the trucker and the protesters coming soon! https://t.co/poEXIjVz3S pic.twitter.com/i2ynDsqJK0 — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 29, 2022

If you agree that Tamara is closer to being a political prisoner than an actual criminal, please head on to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition to set her free.