Public Safety Canada has no evidence gun ban will reduce crime, improve public safety

Article by Rebel News staff.

The federal government cannot produce any internal analysis showing its sweeping gun confiscation program will reduce crime or improve public safety, according to newly released access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

On Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid slammed Ottawa's “insane” waste of billions of taxpayers' dollars.

“Ottawa is preparing the largest public safety confiscation program in history, and apparently nobody inside Public Safety Canada bothered to produce evidence,” she said. “That alone should nuke the program.”

With the Liberals already committed to spending at least $742 million on the gun grab, by their own admission in Budget 2025, the Fraser Institute found the program could lead to a $6 billion “fiasco” when factoring in assorted costs.

“Think about how insane that is,” warned Sheila. “If the government cannot justify a multibillion dollar, then what are Canadians paying for exactly?”