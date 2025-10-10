Public safety minister dodges questions on church arson

During a Thursday afternoon committee meeting, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree discussed his priorities for the fall sitting. Opposition MPs questioned him regarding recent church arsons.

Anandasangaree has not met with the congregations of the 123 Canadian churches burned or vandalized in the last four years, according to the Epoch Times. He told Tory MP Dane Lloyd he has met with "many members of different church and faith groups."

“You said you met with synagogues and mosques, which I do appreciate,” Lloyd said. “Those communities need your support, Minister, but Christian communities also need your support. Why have you not met with any of those communities?”

“I’m concerned [about] every incidence of hate at any place, including churches,” Anandasangaree said. “That makes me more concerned.”

This follows remarks from Liberal MP John-Paul Danko, who dismissed church arsons last week as “conspiracy theories.”

During the recent House of Commons debate on hate-crime legislation, Danko accused Conservatives of “repeating conspiracy theories” instead of addressing “real hate crimes.”

Bill C-9, the "Combatting Hate Act," was introduced by Attorney General Sean Fraser on September 29. It passed Second Reading on October 1 and is now awaiting committee review.

The Liberal platform vowed to criminalize intentional obstruction or threats against places of worship, schools, and community centres, as well as those attending them.

Another church was just torched in Manitoba. I’m on my way.



Attacks on churches aren’t just an act of anti-Christian bigotry; they’re a form of terrorism.



Another church just went up in flames in Canada. The RCMP suspect arson. I’m on my way there now with our videographer,… pic.twitter.com/DPLCuQSNQb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 18, 2025

The Liberal MP for Hamilton West earlier dismissed “alternative news” reports of church arsons as “alt-right” propaganda, despite a recorded 123 instances of arson or vandalism since 2021.

This year, at least five churches have been set ablaze, including vacant churches in Winnipeg and Newfoundland, a Catholic church in rural Saskatchewan, and a joint Anglican-Lutheran church in Manitoba.

The most recent arson took place September 21, which destroyed the century-old All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bellis, Alberta.

Since 2015, 463 police-reported burnings have occurred at churches. This was the same year the Truth and Reconciliation Commission published its uncorroborated report claiming 4,100 residential school child deaths.

“Frankly, Canadians of all faiths, including Christians, deserve to worship in peace,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters on September 29.

Liberal and NDP MPs quash a motion to condemn an attempted arson attack at a church in Regina, Saskatchewan. https://t.co/4oYko55uY6 pic.twitter.com/weqgxoE5NG — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 13, 2024

His deputy leader Melissa Lantsman criticized the Liberals for two years of inaction on proposed safety measures for places of worship. “No one should be afraid to worship in peace.”

In June 2024, Conservatives tabled Bill C-411, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (arson — wildfires and places of worship), to address the carnage. If found guilty under the proposed amendments, an individual would spend a minimum of five years in jail for a first offence and seven years for any subsequent offences.

The bill only received a first reading on June 19, 2024. It lapsed when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament. No parliamentary committee to date has examined arson attacks on places of worship.