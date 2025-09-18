Liberal cabinet vows to quickly pass ‘hate crime’ bill

Justice Minister Sean Fraser aims for swift passage of his bill to criminalize obstructing places of worship, schools and community centres. Expected this week, the bill fulfills Liberal platform promises and will be the first government initiative of the fall session.

Fraser hasn't yet sought unanimous consent for the hate crime bill, as was done with 2023 bail reform under former minister Arif Virani, but would welcome House leadership discussions.

“My goal here is to have the expeditious passage of the legislation,” he told reporters yesterday on his way to a caucus meeting.

“If everyone in the House accepts that this is the right path forward, I don’t see the need to delay unnecessarily when we know hate is such an important issue to address.”

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman welcomed the gesture but criticized the Liberals for two years of inaction on proposed safety measures for places of worship. “No one should be afraid to worship in peace,” she said Wednesday.

“Conservatives will always stand to protect all Canadians from religious discrimination and violence.”

Hate-related violence has increased nationwide, particularly since the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war with Hamas, according to police reports cited by Fraser.

Jewish leaders urge the federal government to establish "safe access zones" around synagogues, schools, and community centres due to frequent protests and violence.

Rebel News reported on growing antisemitism in Ontario and Quebec, including anti-Israel protests targeting Jewish communities, leading to scrutiny over the federal government's slow response.

In addition, the Liberal platform pledges to criminalize intentional obstruction or threats against places of worship, schools, and community centres, as well as those attending them.

Civil liberties groups argue anti-protest measures threaten democracy by limiting non-violent protests. Fraser asserts Ottawa's adherence to Supreme Court guidance on "hate-oriented crime" and free expression protects Canadians' rights.

Fraser indicated Tuesday that the Liberals plan to expand on their platform commitments regarding hate, potentially incorporating provisions from the failed Online Harms Act.

Cabinet has twice failed to pass legislation regulating internet content, ostensibly to combat hate speech, which has been prohibited under the Criminal Code since 1970.

Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly stated his intent to censor the internet to address "online pollution." No new legislation has been implemented under the Liberals.