StatsCan pens 'misinformation' study amid fears of censorship push

A recent Statistics Canada report claimed internet "misinformation" is eroding Canadians' faith in government, though statisticians denied the study was sought by cabinet to justify further censorship attempts.

The questionnaire defined misinformation as "news or information that is verifiably false or inaccurate." It contends that the sharer of misinformation may or may not be aware that it is misinformation.

"When they are aware, it is often referred to as disinformation," said Concern About Misinformation: Connections To Trust In Media, Confidence In Institutions, Civic Engagement And Hopefulness.

Cabinet has twice failed to pass legislation regulating internet content, ostensibly to combat hate speech, which has been prohibited under the Criminal Code since 1970.

Spokesperson Annick Irakoze stated the report, which was based on public questionnaires, was not requested by any public authority. It cited "increasing polarization in society and eroding public trust" but gave no examples, according to Blacklock’s.

Irakoze clarified that researchers did not assume "misinformation is inherently harmful," adding its impacts on Canadian society are still being explored.

On June 13, Conservative MP Rachael Thomas sounded the alarm on the potential for cabinet to make a third attempt at censoring the internet.

Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested as much during an April 10 campaign rally. "We don't need the online hate from the United States," he said.

Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, would have allowed complaints against "intimidating" social media posts, which was the last attempt the Liberals made to censor the internet.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament through March 24, effectively lapsing all cabinet bills. C-63 may only be revived by majority vote.

It proposed $20,000 compensation for victims of hate speech, $50,000 fines, and life imprisonment or house arrest for perpetrators.

Bill C-36 earlier proposed $70,000 fines for inciting hatred. It died in 2021 when Trudeau called a snap election.

MP Thomas claimed the Liberal government "does not trust Canadians… to speak freely or to make their own choices."

"Freedom of expression is the foundation of every other freedom," she said. "Without it, we cannot challenge bad ideas, question authority or hold governments to account. We cannot protect [the] truth."

On June 3, Senator Kris Wells announced that a group of "interested senators" would seek internet regulations.

"I believe Canada must get tougher on hate and send a clear and unequivocal message that hate and extremism will never be tolerated in this country, no matter who it targets," said Senator Wells. "Does this government remain committed to tabling legislation?"