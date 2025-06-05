Push Premier Moe for referendum legislation: Cory Morgan

Cory Morgan says it's up to Saskatchewanians to push Premier Scott Moe to table legislation that would make an independence referendum possible.

Author of The Sovereigntists Handbook, Cory told the crowd at Rebel News' Done Getting Screwed town hall event in Regina that the current laws in the province only allow for what effectively amounts to a public poll on the issue.

“Premier Scott Moe's been very outspoken for your province,” the Western Standard columnist said. “He wasn't elected on an independence mandate.”

Instead, the premier can “put it in the hands of citizens” by following Alberta's lead.

There, citizen-led referendum legislation was first brought in by former premier Jason Kenney, but its high requirements made it an unlikely endeavour. Premier Danielle Smith, however, lowered that threshold in the aftermath of April's federal election.

“You don't have to worry about getting (Premier Moe) to come out and demand independence from Ottawa — you guys do that,” he told the Done Getting Screwed audience.

“You've got to get that tool in your hands,” he said.

