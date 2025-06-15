Qatar reportedly funds influencer 'misinformation' on Israel-Iran conflict

Ezra expresses worry that influencers are reportedly being funded by Qatar to manipulate views on the Israel-Iran war.

Livestream Clips
  |   June 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Statements from Canada and the UK on escalating tensions between Israel and Iran received two thumbs down for not acknowledging the potential benefits of neutralizing Iran's military and nuclear capabilities. 

Calls for restraint by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, prioritizing civilian protection, are juxtaposed with Israel's precise attacks. Ezra Levant argues that destroying Iran's military assets is a form of de-escalation.

Ezra expresses worry that influencers, journalists, and think tanks are reportedly being funded by Qatar to manipulate their views on the subject.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Qatar targeted Trump influencers, pointing to Jackson Hinkel and Candace Owens' pro-Iran and anti-Israel Twitter activity as possible examples of externally influenced extremism. Owens' comparison of Israeli actions to the U.S. response after Pearl Harbor was specifically disputed.

Ezra defends Israel's actions as a response to attacks and threats, citing peace treaties and land concessions. He contrasts Owens' "demonic" characterization with examples of U.S. and Russian urban warfare tactics against terrorists, highlighting the precision of Israeli strikes.

Ezra concludes that the recent Israeli action may be the lowest civilian casualty war in history, as it targeted military leadership and infrastructure.

PETITION: Canada Stands With Israel!

14,125 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Hamas terrorists butchered civilians in Israel — and now their supporters are marching openly in Canadian cities. Our leaders must take a stand against this hate before it spreads further. Sign the petition and demand Canada stand with Israel, confront terrorism, and protect our values.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.