Qatar reportedly funds influencer 'misinformation' on Israel-Iran conflict

Statements from Canada and the UK on escalating tensions between Israel and Iran received two thumbs down for not acknowledging the potential benefits of neutralizing Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.

Calls for restraint by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, prioritizing civilian protection, are juxtaposed with Israel's precise attacks. Ezra Levant argues that destroying Iran's military assets is a form of de-escalation.

Ezra expresses worry that influencers, journalists, and think tanks are reportedly being funded by Qatar to manipulate their views on the subject.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Qatar targeted Trump influencers, pointing to Jackson Hinkel and Candace Owens' pro-Iran and anti-Israel Twitter activity as possible examples of externally influenced extremism. Owens' comparison of Israeli actions to the U.S. response after Pearl Harbor was specifically disputed.

Ezra defends Israel's actions as a response to attacks and threats, citing peace treaties and land concessions. He contrasts Owens' "demonic" characterization with examples of U.S. and Russian urban warfare tactics against terrorists, highlighting the precision of Israeli strikes.

Ezra concludes that the recent Israeli action may be the lowest civilian casualty war in history, as it targeted military leadership and infrastructure.