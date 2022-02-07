Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Quebec City sees Freedom Convoy of its own over the weekend

Trucker convoys from all around Quebec met up near the parliament in Quebec City to show support for Ottawa's Freedom Convoy.

Several truckers from all over Quebec flocked to the provincial capital this weekend. The movement was greatly inspired by the Freedom Convoy that has been taking place in Ottawa for the past couple of weeks.

On site, we could see that the police were well prepared to prevent any truck from getting too close to the parliament. There were several tankers blocking strategic points in the Upper Town.

Despite this, the crowd was fiery and massive — we could feel the same kind of energy as in Ottawa last weekend.

I asked people what made them come to Quebec City instead of joining the Ottawa convoy, and also what they thought about the fact that this anti-sanitary measures demonstration was taking place side-by-side with the Quebec City Carnival, which requires a QR code to enter the festivities.

A great day with lots of smiles on the horizon!

Plusieurs camionneurs des quatre coins du Québec s'étaient donné rendez-vous ce samedi dans la capitale provinciale. Le mouvement a été grandement inspiré du Freedom Convoy qui se déroule présentement à Ottawa depuis les deux dernières fin de semaines.

Rendus sur place, nous pouvions constater que les policiers étaient bien préparés pour empêcher tout camion de s'approcher trop près du parlement. Il y avait plusieurs camions-citernes qui bloquaient des points stratégiques de la Haute-Ville.

Malgré tout, la foule était enflammée et massive — nous pouvions ressentir la même genre d'énergie que celle à Ottawa la fin de semaine dernière.

J'ai demandé aux gens ce qui les avait poussés à venir à Québec au lieu d'aller rejoindre le convoi d'Ottawa et aussi ce qu'ils pensaient du fait que cette manifestation anti-mesures sanitaires se déroulait côte-à-côté avec le Carnaval de Québec qui lui, exige un code QR pour accéder aux festivités.

Une super belle journée avec beaucoup de sourires à l'horizon!

  • By Mocha Bezirgan

