Quebec City sees Freedom Convoy of its own over the weekend

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Several truckers from all over Quebec flocked to the provincial capital this weekend. The movement was greatly inspired by the Freedom Convoy that has been taking place in Ottawa for the past couple of weeks.

On site, we could see that the police were well prepared to prevent any truck from getting too close to the parliament. There were several tankers blocking strategic points in the Upper Town.

Despite this, the crowd was fiery and massive — we could feel the same kind of energy as in Ottawa last weekend.

I asked people what made them come to Quebec City instead of joining the Ottawa convoy, and also what they thought about the fact that this anti-sanitary measures demonstration was taking place side-by-side with the Quebec City Carnival, which requires a QR code to enter the festivities.

A great day with lots of smiles on the horizon!

Plusieurs camionneurs des quatre coins du Québec s'étaient donné rendez-vous ce samedi dans la capitale provinciale. Le mouvement a été grandement inspiré du Freedom Convoy qui se déroule présentement à Ottawa depuis les deux dernières fin de semaines.

Rendus sur place, nous pouvions constater que les policiers étaient bien préparés pour empêcher tout camion de s'approcher trop près du parlement. Il y avait plusieurs camions-citernes qui bloquaient des points stratégiques de la Haute-Ville.

Malgré tout, la foule était enflammée et massive — nous pouvions ressentir la même genre d'énergie que celle à Ottawa la fin de semaine dernière.

J'ai demandé aux gens ce qui les avait poussés à venir à Québec au lieu d'aller rejoindre le convoi d'Ottawa et aussi ce qu'ils pensaient du fait que cette manifestation anti-mesures sanitaires se déroulait côte-à-côté avec le Carnaval de Québec qui lui, exige un code QR pour accéder aux festivités.

Une super belle journée avec beaucoup de sourires à l'horizon!

Quebec City is beginning to feel a lot like Ottawa. Smells like #Freedom!



Québec commence à ressembler à Ottawa! Ça sent la #Liberté!



Follow me, @RebelNews_QC and visit https://t.co/ztQHBdg7O8 for more!



HONK HONK!! 🚛🚚🛻🚜 pic.twitter.com/1pNIxa9LVj — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 5, 2022

The crowd is wild in Quebec City, it spans all along René-Lévesque street and all around the parliament!



Is this what they call a fringe minority?!



La foule est enflammée et s'étend tout le long de René-Lévesque!



Follow @RebelNews_QC & visit https://t.co/h4BqIFyZ3m for more! pic.twitter.com/w0FoNQ5YpG — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 5, 2022