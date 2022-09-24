Quebec Conservative candidate Sabrina Ait Akil on most important election issues

E-transfer (Canada):

During a recent visit to Montreal, I met up with the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) candidate for Mont-Royal–Outremont, Sabrina Ait Akil. This happens to be the same riding where I ran in the 2018 provincial election.

I asked Akil about Bill 96, a Quebec language bill that was passed into law on June 1 by the current governing party led by Premier François Legault, the Coalition Avenir Québec. The law is meant to promote the French language, but is only going to end up hurting Quebecers that want to speak or communicate in English.

We spoke about the PCQ’s positions on homeschooling and the also recently passed Bill 15, “An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act,” which became law on April 26.

Akil and I further discussed COVID, and she stated that a PCQ government would never implement COVID lockdowns or vaccine passports. Akil also mentioned that she would move to throw out all outstanding COVID-related tickets and fines.

Regardless of who you support in the upcoming Quebec elections, be sure to go out and vote on October 3. To locate your polling station, go to the Elections Quebec website here.

To see more of our coverage of the Quebec election, check out QuebecElections.ca.