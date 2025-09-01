Quebec infringes Charter rights with 'blanket ban' on public prayer

Quebec's proposed ban on public prayer is seen as a misguided attempt to address the issue of anti-Israel agitators blocking intersections for prayer.

Critics argue that instead of targeting lawbreakers who obstruct public spaces, the government is implementing a blanket ban that would affect all individuals praying peacefully. This approach is viewed as a "short-term bandage" for a long-term problem of extremism and a violation of the constitutional right to practice religion in public.

“Instead of addressing the actual problem, it's a blanket law to go after everyone,” one speaker said. “Why should all Canadians suffer due to this extremist segment of society?”

In recent months, anti-Israel agitators have prayed in Canadian streets, protected by police. “And in Quebec specifically, they're praying right in front of Catholic churches,” the speaker continued. “This is a very deliberate thing.”

Historical precedent, such as the 1953 Supreme Court ruling against Quebec's ban on Jehovah's Witnesses, suggests the law is unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny. Many believe the police and authorities are enabling the disruptive behavior by failing to enforce existing laws against obstruction and trespassing.

The current situation highlights a "two-tiered policing" system where certain groups are allowed to flout laws while others, like Christian street preachers, face arrest for less disruptive actions.

Ultimately, the ban is considered an absurd and ineffective political maneuver that will not solve the underlying issue and may disproportionately affect other religious groups.