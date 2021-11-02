Quebec vaccine mandate for health-care workers on trial in Montreal

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On October 27 attorney Natalia Manole was in trial at the Montreal courthouse, the Palais de Justice.

She filed a lawsuit that calls on the Quebec government to temporarily suspend its executive order requiring vaccines for health-care workers until a judge renders a decision for the case based on its merits next January.

As of October 26, 18,462 health care and social service workers were still inadequately immunized, including 13,331 who had still not received a single dose at all, according to the Department of Health.

Mrs. Manole represents between 150 and 200 health-care workers from multiple professional bodies: medicine, psychiatry, IT, nursing and more.

So on October 27, many people gathered in front of the courthouse in support of this cause. I wished to show outsiders that mandatory vaccinations should not be allowed, and that we should respect every individual’s choice.

The main question I asked protesters was about the trial itself and concerning the new measures, which now restrict unvaccinated people from visiting their loved ones in hospitals.

I also asked the protesters what they thought about the mandatory vaccine deadline and the fact the government seeks to revoke health-care workers’ working licenses if they don’t get vaccinated on time.

We now need to wait until a later date to know the trial’s verdict.