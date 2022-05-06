Quebecers have had enough of mask mandates

Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article et la vidéo en français.

On May 1, 2021, a massive protest took place in Montreal. One year later, the events continue and another demonstration took place at the same place, the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

The event, organized by Daniel Pilon, was held in honour of the lifting of mask mandates, which in the meantime has unfortunately been pushed back to May 14. Nevertheless, the event was maintained.

Many demonstrators, a number of which took part in the Rolling Thunder event in Ottawa the previous day, also came to this demonstration in support of the province of Quebec, which remains the only place in North America that still requires to wear masks in public places.

The demonstration was a big march in the streets surrounding the Olympic Stadium, some truckers brought their trucks to represent the Ottawa convoy and several speeches were given afterwards. The whole thing took place in a peaceful atmosphere and no police intervention was required.

Le premier mai 2021, une manifestation monstre avait pris place à Montréal. Un an plus tard, les évènements se poursuivent et une autre manifestation a pris place au même endroit, soit au Stade olympique de Montréal.

L’évènement, organisé par Daniel Pilon, fut organisé en l’honneur de la levée de l’obligation du port du masque qui entretemps a malheureusement été repoussée au 14 mai prochain. Malgré tout, l’évènement a été maintenu.

Plusieurs manifestants qui avaient pris part au Rolling Thunder à Ottawa la journée précédente se sont déplacés afin d’être présents pour cette manifestation en soutien à la province de Québec, qui demeure le seul endroit en Amérique du Nord qui exige encore le port du masque dans les endroits publics.

La manifestation fut une grande marche dans les rues avoisinantes du Stade olympique, avec en plus quelques camionneurs qui ont amené leur camion afin de représenter le convoi d’Ottawa et plusieurs discours ont été offerts par la suite. Le tout s’est déroulé dans une atmosphère pacifique et aucune intervention policière ne fut requise.

