Far-left turns violent at peaceful demonstration against gender ideology

That was quite the rally at Toronto’s Queen's Park on Saturday. What was meant to be a peaceful demonstration against sex changes for minors turned out to be a despicable assault on the free press.

Here’s the skinny: the rally was billed as “Let Kids Be" and was organized by the Association for Reformed Political Action. ARPA is calling for an end to sex change procedures for minors. This includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital surgery.

There were many speakers lined up by ARPA to address this disturbing issue. We wish we could publish their remarks here. But we cannot. Why? Because Rebel News and other members of the independent press were frogmarched off the lawns of Queen’s Park by members of the Toronto Police Service and the Legislative Protective Service.

Here’s the reason: dozens of vulgar and violent transgenders were also at Queen’s Park this day. It was determined that the mere presence of independent media was “triggering” the transgenders. So it was that the cops decided to kick independent media reporters off the grounds under threat of trespass. Only state-approved and state-funded media types such as the CBC were allowed to stay. We’re not making this up…

It gets more perverse: apparently, the ringmaster of this forced removal of the media was none other the infamous “Officer Bubbles”, a.k.a., Joseph Adams of 51 Division.

Adams received his nickname – which he loathes – after a video of Adams went viral (much to his chagrin.)

During the G20 Summit in Toronto in 2020, the ever-surly Adams approached a female protester, weighing all of 95 pounds perhaps, and told her to cease and desist… blowing bubbles?!

Said Adams: “If the bubble touches me, you’re going to be arrested for assault. Do you understand me?”

And this headcase made good on his threat by arresting and handcuffing the woman.

The video went viral and Adams earned a new nickname. But talk about a thin skin! Officer Bubbles launched a $1.2 million defamation lawsuit against YouTube and some of its users.

Going back to last Saturday, according to an eyewitness, Officer Bubbles allegedly advised members of the Legislative Protective Service that they could trespass independent media if they chose to do so. And these glorified mall cops took the advice of Officer Bubbles and did indeed “trespass” independent media types.

This is Oliva Chow’s Toronto. A bizarre biosphere in which violent radical groups – Antifa, the Hamasholes, and transgenders call the shots.

And don’t expect anything to change in the years ahead under the watch of Prime Minister Mark Carney. For example, he recently rewarded terrorism by having Canada recognize the state of Palestine. (What next? Official recognition for the state of Narnia?)