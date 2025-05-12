Rachel Notley runs from Rebel News!

As Notley said in the quote Rebel News used – leaders who have nothing to hide do not run from the media. Yet she runs. Notley’s arrogance is symptomatic of the self-righteous, supremacist attitude of those Mark Carney is bringing around him on his “councils”. These self-appointed councils do not involve the volition of the people. These are fabricated groupings to give Carney a veneer of authority but authority from whom? Perhaps this council is created by Carney so he can spread the blame if he fails to persuade Trump to remove the Tariffs. Or is it a smoke screen behind which Carney can promote the purchase of solar panels and windmills?



There are things and issues where I do not agree with Rebel News. But if I had been an elected person whose policiies may have contributed to the destruction of an economy in shambles from a once towering height of prominence within the Canadian economy, I’d want to show some humility. I would not presume to dictate who is a news reporter and who is not. In a nation governed by free speech, a polite question deserve accountability from a person deeply involved in the damage done to a previously strong economy.



Like a monarchy, unaccountable to the people, presuming itself to be above the common people who must live with the consequences of their decisions, Rachel Notley reveals for all to see that she only talks with those who will not challenge or question her.



Notley is representative of the self-annointed but presumabluy within a democratic system of accountability. Thus Notley, like Carney, reveals difficult questions are forbidden and we see those who are hypocrtical in the extreme. This is just the beginning. It’s no wonder Mark Carney is enamored and dazzled by the current monarch of England. And yet Carney uses the British monarch who refused to say the words acknowledging British responsibility for the slaughter of the monarchy’s victims in Kenya in a recent visit. King Charles spoke at length of the tragic slaughter and torture of Kenya’s people who suffered for daaring to ask for independence. While King Charles put the description in the passive voice, he never once said the necesssary word of Britian as the perpetrator.



If Rebel News is too inquisitive and persistent and that, to the elite like Notely and her new master Mark Carney who also slapped down a question from Rosemary Barton regarding his finances, we need to be more fearful of Carney and his monarchical deference, or even subservicence, to king Charles.



The CBC is the darling of the Liberals without whom the Liberals would never have ruled so long. Yet when Rosemary Barton asked a necessary question, Mark Carney attributed to her a motive of “ill will”. Carney presumed that anything more than an adoring question was malicious. Carney accused Rosemaary Barton of harboring within herself “ill will” to deflect from a legitimate question during a whirlwind election campaign where too few questions were asked and even fewer probing questions were heard.



Perhaps the shortest election of a parachute candidate to the top office of leadership in our country will become equivalent with a monarchy if Carney’s demeaning answer to Rosemary Barton becomes the norm.

News agencies of any medium exist for one purpose – to inform the people, all kinds of people,not merely adoring leftists. That requires tough and, if necessary, persistent questioning until accountabillity and humility is shown by those who may be responsible for delusional policies of controlling the earth and its atmosphere.

Carney’s arrogance of joining the chorus of self-presumed angels who control the earth’s atmosphere could be dangerous. Records of the planet’s temperature fluctuations have been kept for centuries, including by vintners, whose records reveal climate obsessors who are fixated on controlling the planet’s weather are either ignorant of these records, delusional or are imposing a philosophy that will enrich them.



Question: does Carney have a conflict of interest regarding the folly of relying on solar panels and windmills?

If so, then Carney’s climate control obsession must be disclosed as a potential conflict of interest.



As for the council Carney has created, where was it publicly discussed and justified before it was convened?

Ques: Who is Carney appointing to this council, other than those who adhere to his doctrines and dogma that mere humans can control a planet’s atmosphere when it is within a huge cosmos and a planet that has survived for billions of years, with scientific evidence of extreme climate events long before the greed of those who want to own the production of “solutions” to this unproven near paranoid theory that the climate will kill us if we don’t buy solar panels and windmills from those who manufacture them.



The opening chapter of the reign of Mark Carney does not augur well. But maybe Carney can manufacture a method of more accurate prediction of weather; perhaps a system of climate prophesy.



Canada’s previous prime minsiter Justin Trudeau and his extremist beliefs based on mere belief have damaged Canadians immensely. Now we have the same faith-based belief that climate disaster await us while it is the economic disaster that these climate obsessors are creating that will weaken and irrevocably damage our country and our neighbours, friends and family.



Carney’s speedy election allowed him to come into power under cover of an urgency presumably the threat of Trump’s tariffs. Yet in Mark Carney’s group-think hatching fears of climate disasters waiting to pounce on us it may be fallacy or imagined weather demons who threaten us. They conjure visions like a fetishist group sitting around a cauldron brewing up new horrors of climate disaster imagery. And the planet that has survived for billions of years witht an intrinsic capacity to withstand such events seem menial in comparison to sales of solar panels and windmills.



Somehow there must be a theme in what is unfolding. Is it one of greed by those who manufacture “climate salvation” with solar panels and windmills? If so, then let us stand by as our economy and our way of life are destroyed. Alll the while should we be playing an appropriate theme song, such as “Bring in the Clowns”. It’s a lovely song and it’s too melodic for the chaos these climate obsessors are creating for us.