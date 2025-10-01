Radical Antifa Hijacks Vigil for Teen Fatally Shot by Police
Antifa members attacked us, calling us "fascists" and "Nazis."
A vigil was held in Longueuil on September 27 for Nooran Rezayi, who was fatally shot by police on September 21.
On the day of the tragedy, a 911 call reported a group of 15 to 20 masked individuals gathered at an intersection, allegedly armed with aluminum baseball bats, pepper spray, and a rifle.
Rezayi wore black and a balaclava during the police intervention. Though unarmed, he was shot after reaching into his backpack, likely perceived as a threat.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the officer's use of force in Rezayi’s death.
“Get the f*ck out, Nazi!”— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 27, 2025
Antifa hijacked the vigil for a 15-year-old boy who was shot by police last Saturday.
Officers had already warned that certain individuals might try to provoke.
Far-left activists in black bloc showed up wearing ACAB shirts, Antifa symbols, and… pic.twitter.com/3i5L3ZXtZp
Tensions have escalated since the incident, leading to protests and threats against police officers, including a social media bounty targeting an officer, allegedly from another 15-year-old.
Street crime is increasing, with minors normalizing weapons and gangs influencing youth, a growing concern for police services like Longueuil's.
Montréal Antifasciste amplified the demonstration, calling the police a "colonialist, racist, and capitalist" institution, with the Longueuil Police Service being "no exception."
Authorities had intelligence that some demonstrators might provoke confrontations. Rebel News discreetly documented the vigil, which began peacefully with hundreds paying respects quietly and solemnly.
Radical groups attempted to hijack the tragedy for their political agenda. Militants displaying Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, ACAB shirts, ANTIFA symbols, and political signs appeared among Rezayi’s grieving family and friends, showing extreme disrespect.
After the vigil, Antifa members attacked us, calling us "fascists" and "Nazis." They also swarmed and threatened our private security.
Rebel News identified Ziad Mowafy, who has a history of violent behavior and was previously filmed wishing death upon Yoseph Haddad, among far-left protesters.
Some teenagers connected to the vigil disavowed violent Antifa members who exploited their friend's death for political gain.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Anonymous commented 2025-10-01 20:19:54 -0400Gutless, woke, leftist, radical, queer – loving non police force. A real joke.
They should all be fired right after being forced to repaint that disgusting cop car
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-10-01 20:01:00 -0400What is Mark Carney waiting for to label this group as the bunch of terrorists that we know they are? They have made life in Montreal unbearable.