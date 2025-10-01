Radical Antifa Hijacks Vigil for Teen Fatally Shot by Police

A vigil was held in Longueuil on September 27 for Nooran Rezayi, who was fatally shot by police on September 21.

On the day of the tragedy, a 911 call reported a group of 15 to 20 masked individuals gathered at an intersection, allegedly armed with aluminum baseball bats, pepper spray, and a rifle.

Rezayi wore black and a balaclava during the police intervention. Though unarmed, he was shot after reaching into his backpack, likely perceived as a threat.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the officer's use of force in Rezayi’s death.

“Get the f*ck out, Nazi!”



Antifa hijacked the vigil for a 15-year-old boy who was shot by police last Saturday.



Officers had already warned that certain individuals might try to provoke.

Far-left activists in black bloc showed up wearing ACAB shirts, Antifa symbols, and other protest gear.

Tensions have escalated since the incident, leading to protests and threats against police officers, including a social media bounty targeting an officer, allegedly from another 15-year-old.

Street crime is increasing, with minors normalizing weapons and gangs influencing youth, a growing concern for police services like Longueuil's.

Montréal Antifasciste amplified the demonstration, calling the police a "colonialist, racist, and capitalist" institution, with the Longueuil Police Service being "no exception."

Authorities had intelligence that some demonstrators might provoke confrontations. Rebel News discreetly documented the vigil, which began peacefully with hundreds paying respects quietly and solemnly.

Radical groups attempted to hijack the tragedy for their political agenda. Militants displaying Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, ACAB shirts, ANTIFA symbols, and political signs appeared among Rezayi’s grieving family and friends, showing extreme disrespect.

After the vigil, Antifa members attacked us, calling us "fascists" and "Nazis." They also swarmed and threatened our private security.

Rebel News identified Ziad Mowafy, who has a history of violent behavior and was previously filmed wishing death upon Yoseph Haddad, among far-left protesters.

Some teenagers connected to the vigil disavowed violent Antifa members who exploited their friend's death for political gain.