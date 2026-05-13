RAW: Danielle Smith vows appeal after court blocks Alberta independence petition

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will appeal a court ruling that blocked a citizen-led independence referendum petition.

While confirming the appeal, Smith also reiterated that her government supports Alberta remaining in Canada.

Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy asked Premier Smith to comment on the ruling in the context of past referendums in Canadian history — including those in Quebec — and whether Albertans are being treated differently from other Canadians in this matter.

“I think Quebec is going to have a great interest in this lower court decision today, because I think that we all have an expectation that our democratic rights are going to be respected,” responded Premier Smith. “I think we all have an expectation that each province is going to be treated the same… And so that's why we think there may have been an error in law and why we are going to appeal it. And we'll be talking with our counterparts in Quebec about what they think about it as well.”

Toy also asked about foreign interference surrounding Alberta's independence movement and whether media outlets like the CBC or the Toronto Star could be interfering in the process.

Premier Smith affirmed that her government is taking the risk of interference — both from state actors and online influence campaigns — very seriously, and will continue monitoring the situation as it unfolds, noting that “it does not appear that there's a credible threat” at this time.