RAW: People's Party leader Maxime Bernier delivers speech in Alberta

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1203 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

Since the September 20 federal election was called, only two of the major party leaders have visited the Calgary area: Justin Trudeau and Maxime Bernier. This absence speaks volumes about how much Erin O’Toole, Jagmeet Singh and Annamie Paul think about southern Albertans, but for the time being I want to focus on the two candidates who have been here. I was on hand for both Justin and Maxime’s visits, and they could not have been more distinct.

I will state the obvious before someone tiresomely interjects: I am well aware that Justin Trudeau is the prime minister, and that accordingly, increased security measures and limited accessibility are an inevitability. But the contrast extends beyond this distinction — it stems from the underlying attitudes of the candidates.

Trudeau’s visit took place at an undisclosed location on an invite only basis. Extreme measures were taken to ensure the event was not discovered by anyone who might ask an unfriendly question, based on our attendance, these efforts were clearly in vain. There was no question and answer period at the event at all, and Rebel News was singled out and excluded from access while other media were allowed to enter the event. Trudeau remained on his tour bus for most of his stay in Calgary, he spoke briefly to a small crowd, mingled with a select few admitted into the event, and then returned to his bus and left the city.

Bernier pulled up in a truck. He parked one spot away from where I happened to be parked. It was his second event in a small Alberta city that night; both events had been clearly advertised and were open to all. Bernier stopped and spoke with people as he walked into the building. He and Nadine Wellwood, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for Banff-Airdrie, shook our hands and welcomed us to follow them inside. They encouraged us to set up camera equipment wherever we would like. Bernier spoke at length to the crowd of roughly 400 about what the People’s Party of Canada can do for them. He answered questions, and he even stayed late to give us an interview. He wasn’t headed to the airport when the event was over either, believe it or not… he was spending the night in Alberta.

We think that is important to share the full and uncensored remarks of politicians, particularly during an election, so in this video you’ll see Maxime Bernier’s full talk on a wide range of issues including equalization reform, political correctness, Alberta oil and gas and Western alienation, to name a few.

If you want to see our full video report of the evening, including interviews with Maxime Bernier and Nadine Wellwood, click here.

We count on your generous support to do our jobs as journalists throughout the busy election season. We are happy to work long hours because we know that real journalism is vital to the safeguarding of democracy, but without your support, our gas tanks would surely go empty. If you are willing to chip in and help us continue to hold politicians accountable, visit RealReporters.ca.