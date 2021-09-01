INTERVIEW: Maxime Bernier speaks with Adam Soos in Airdrie, AB

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1202 Donors

Maxime Bernier was in the city of Airdrie, just north of Calgary, to bolster support for his People’s Party of Canada candidate, Nadine Wellwood, in what is shaping up to be one of the most interesting ridings to watch in the upcoming federal election.

Independent MP Derek Sloan surprised many with his recent announcement that he would be running in the Banff-Airdrie constituency. He did so to take aim at Conservative Party of Canada whip and riding incumbent Blake Richards. We also recently met with potential dark horse candidate Tariq Elnaga of the Maverick Party, a bona fide cowboy, who made a strong case that he was the only candidate focused primarily on Western issues.

Sloan managed to gather a crowd of about 700 folks together when he announced his candidacy, which is an impressive achievement for a weeknight event in a small city. Wellwood and Bernier matched that attendance over the course of two events, with one event in Cochrane and another immediately afterwards in Airdrie. Needless to say, Blake Richards seems to have his hands full with the new crop of political competition.

Wellwood and Bernier each took to the stage and shared impassioned and uncompromising messages about equalization, political correctness, gender and race politics, Alberta oil and vaccines that were a refreshing departure from the Trudeau-lite speech we have been hearing from big party conservatives throughout this election.

We joined Wellwood and Bernier for exclusive interviews as the night was wrapping up.

