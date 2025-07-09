RCMP charged three men with facilitating a terrorist plot to form an "anti-government militia" in Québec, and a fourth with explosives and firearms charges, according to Global News. Among those charged include “active members” of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The RCMP states all four men allegedly intended “to forcibly take land in the Québec City area," describing the case as "ideologically motivated violent extremism."

“That land would become theirs. That’s how you… start a new society – with your own land to plan,” said Staff Sgt. Camille Habel, Québec RCMP national security team.

The national police service charged Marc-Aurèle Chabot (24, Quebec City), Simon Angers-Audet (24, Neuville), and Raphaël Lagacé (25, Quebec City) with facilitating terrorist activity.

Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge, faces charges for possessing firearms, prohibited devices, explosives, and controlled items.

It is not known why the four men attempted to form a militia, though two are active members of the Armed Forces, confirmed the Department of National Defence.

Last year, a secretive RCMP report forewarned civil unrest in the short-term, should taxpayers become disillusioned by their fleeting financial security.

“The global community has experienced a series of crises, with COVID-19, supply-chain issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine all sending shockwaves throughout the world,” reads the report Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends for Canada.

“The coming period of recession will… accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations,” it adds.

The national police service forecasts greater scarcity due to intensifying extreme weather and drought in Canada, including floods, wildfires, and Arctic territorial loss. The report quotes French President Emmanuel Macron warning “the end of abundance” in the near future.

Police say Chabot, Angers-Audet, and Lagacé engaged in military-style training, including shooting, ambush, survival, and navigation exercises, and allegedly conducted a scouting operation.

Additional charges include possessing prohibited devices, transferring firearms/ammunition, careless firearm storage, and possessing explosives/controlled items.

In January 2024, the RCMP seized 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms, 11,000 rounds of ammunition, 130 magazines, four night vision goggles, and military equipment in Quebec City.

The four individuals appeared at the Quebec City courthouse Tuesday.

The RCMP did not confirm if those arrested were involved with or recruited by extremist groups.