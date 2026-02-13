RCMP data breach exposes sensitive details about gun owners

They know exactly where I live when they want my firearms — but somehow, they didn’t know how to reach me when my personal data may have been breached. If the government can find my door to take my property, it can find my mailbox to warn me when my privacy is at risk.

Think about the contradiction here. The government knows exactly where I live.

They have my name, my RPAL number, my date of birth, my home address. They have it because I followed the law. Because I went through the background checks. Because I complied.

They are now openly planning to send officials door-to-door to collect legally purchased firearms under a ban that overwhelmingly targets licensed owners — not gang members, not smugglers, not repeat violent offenders — the most vetted people in the country.

They can find me when they want my property.