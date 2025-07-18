More questions than answers as RCMP gives update on missing Nova Scotia siblings

Despite reviewing 5,000 video files and 600 public tips, the RCMP's "intensive" investigation into the disappearance of two young Nova Scotia siblings nearly three months ago remains unsolved, according to Global News.

Lilly (6) and Jack Sullivan (4) went missing May 2 from their Lansdowne Station, Pictou County home. Mounties began a missing persons investigation the same day.

RCMP are forensically examining seized materials, including a pink blanket, found during ground and air searches.

The Nova Scotia RCMP's intensive investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues.

Daniel Robert Martell, stepfather to the missing children, confirmed it was a piece of Lilly's blanket. "There is more evidence than what the public knows, but I can't elaborate on any of that," he said in a CBC interview.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann told reporters it was found outside near Lilly and Jack’s home. “Police are investigating if and how it relates to her and her brother’s disappearance.”

Volunteers and rescue officials dedicated 12,000 hours to the search, looking for the children and clues. Police scaled back the search on May 7, citing low survival odds.

Searches of surrounding areas found little evidence, save a boot print and the blanket.

The disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack, is impacting Nova Scotia and beyond, as an intensive police investigation has yielded few clues.



READ THE FULL STORY: https://t.co/2qz4ovN5nk pic.twitter.com/ipNudRCnI2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2025

The RCMP has reviewed some 5,000 video files from Lansdowne Station and surrounding areas, confirming the siblings were last seen publicly with family May 1.

Law enforcement has repeatedly said there is no evidence to suggest the children were abducted. Police interviewed over 60 people as part of the investigation, including some polygraph tests.

Martell told Global he has taken a test, and has fully cooperated with the investigation, offering property searches, his phone and banking details.

Martell reported seeing Lilly and hearing Jack from his bedroom with Malehya Brooks-Murray, the children's mother, and their 16-month-old baby. He then heard the back door open and close. Within minutes, he searched for the two on back roads and in culverts but found nothing.

Brooks-Murray left home for Wentworth, N.S., the day after the search began to stay with her mother.

Nova Scotia RCMP gives land acknowledgment before update on missing kids



Meanwhile, Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, have been missing since May 2.



More by @Westcdnfirst: https://t.co/JdQcbtEKeP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 9, 2025

RCMP sought warrants to seize and examine materials and devices. Police also searched the couple's trailer, outbuildings, septic systems, wells, culverts, four abandoned mine shafts, and local lakes to no avail.

“Right now, there are more than 800 tasks associated with this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon, the acting Officer in Charge of Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences, in a release.

“A tremendous amount of careful, deliberate investigative work is underway by people here at home and in other parts of Canada; our collective efforts will continue every day until we determine with certainty the circumstances surrounding Lilly and Jack’s disappearance.”

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit leads the case alongside other RCMP units in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, plus the National Centre of Missing Persons and Canadian Centre for Child Protection. Other Canadian police agencies have also assisted.

The Government of Nova Scotia is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the two missing children.