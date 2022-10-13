Rebel News’ Chief Filmmaker Kian Simone discusses story behind Coutts blockade documentary

On yesterday's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Rebel News' Chief Documentarian Kian Simone to discuss the compelling story behind the exclusive film 'Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade.'

Speaking about Rebel documentaries, Simone said, "Take your most exciting Rebel video, and I'd say 70% of people would say, 'oh I wanna watch more of this.' This is what the documentary venture of Rebel News is. It's our most exciting content in long form so you get every single aspect of it. And you're right, the Government of Canada isn't behind a single penny or a single minute or a single second."

Simone went on to say, "There was so much stuff there, more humanizing things that I couldn't even include which was my biggest regret, trying to keep it compact and under a four-hour documentary. That's the best part about venturing to these longer projects is you get to put everything into it that you wouldn't see in a report."

This is just an excerpt from yesterday's episode of The Gunn Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.