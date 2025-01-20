Rebel News CONFRONTS BlackRock over war profiteering at Davos

Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Avi Yemini directly challenged BlackRock’s Vice Chairman, Philipp Hildebrand, during a rare moment of accountability in Davos.

They pressed him on BlackRock’s vicious war profiteering business model, questioning how his company -managing over a trillion dollars USD - would adapt under Donald Trump’s return to the presidency and his anti-war policies.

Hildebrand, a former Swiss Banker and WEF oligarch, was tight-lipped, conducting himself more like a Bond villain, instead of someone attending an event perennially "committed to building trust." Hard to rebuild trust with the media and the public when you won't answer the tough questions.

Blackrock makes money by fueling wars on one side and then scoops in to make money rebuilding countries. They invest in Chinese state-owned weapons firms and are involved in a fund to rebuild Ukraine with JP Morgan.

Blackrock pushes bizarre climate ESG schemes and net-zero nonsense, pushing other companies to adopt the same low-carbon philosophy which punishes the poor, and then BlackRock invests billions in fossil fuel companies.

They play both sides, as corporate mercenaries.

While mainstream media avoids real accountability journalism, Rebel News ensures these unelected WEF overlords face scrutiny.

