Rebel News EXPOSES far-left Quebec political party at Al-Quds rally

We recently covered Al-Quds Day events in Montreal, where two opposing groups gathered in a tense face-off.

Our reporting led to the exposure of a Québec solidaire flag at one of the demonstrations — an image captured by videographer Guillaume Roy that later circulated widely and made headlines in Quebec media.

Al-Quds Day, established in Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is widely described by critics as an event promoting hostility toward the State of Israel and glorifying extremist causes. While it has been restricted or banned in several countries, it continues to take place in Canada.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford attempted at the last minute to obtain an injunction to prevent the event from going forward. The effort failed, and Al-Quds gatherings proceeded in both Toronto and Montreal.

This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.



Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026

In Montreal, two separate events were held: one on Friday evening organized by Montreal 4 Palestine, a group openly supportive of Hamas, and another on Saturday organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

According to Journal de Montréal, a French intelligence note cited in a 2019 court decision in France alleged that the Palestinian Youth Movement has links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an organization listed as a terrorist entity in Canada.

Footage published by the social media account Montreal Protest appeared to show a Québec solidaire flag among participants. Based on that footage, Rebel News raised questions about whether the political party endorsed the demonstration.

Suite à ma publication d’un drapeau de Québec solidaire vu durant le Al-Quds Day, une manifestation pro-régime, le CIJA avait publié une déclaration condamnant cet acte. Aujourd’hui, dans un article de Jean-François Clouthier, TVA Nouvelles annonce que l’attaché de presse de… https://t.co/od3cwk1Kmj pic.twitter.com/5SFdNt2FZU — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 17, 2026

Despite the presence of several mainstream media outlets on site, none appeared to document or question the presence of the party’s flag.

The image captured by Roy was later shared by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), as well as widely circulated across X and Facebook. Journal de Montréal reporter Jean-François Cloutier subsequently contacted Québec solidaire to seek clarification.

According to the outlet, a party spokesperson stated that Al-Quds Day was not organized by Québec solidaire and that members had not been encouraged to attend. The spokesperson added that while the party distributes flags at demonstrations, it cannot control how they are used afterward. However, no clear statement was provided on whether the party condemned the rally itself.

The story underscores the role of Rebel News in bringing forward details that may otherwise go unreported.