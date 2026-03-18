Rebel News EXPOSES far-left Quebec political party at Al-Quds rally
Rebel News was on the ground in Montreal over the weekend as anti-Israel protesters took to the streets to celebrate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran.
We recently covered Al-Quds Day events in Montreal, where two opposing groups gathered in a tense face-off.
Our reporting led to the exposure of a Québec solidaire flag at one of the demonstrations — an image captured by videographer Guillaume Roy that later circulated widely and made headlines in Quebec media.
Al-Quds Day, established in Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is widely described by critics as an event promoting hostility toward the State of Israel and glorifying extremist causes. While it has been restricted or banned in several countries, it continues to take place in Canada.
In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford attempted at the last minute to obtain an injunction to prevent the event from going forward. The effort failed, and Al-Quds gatherings proceeded in both Toronto and Montreal.
This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026
Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg
In Montreal, two separate events were held: one on Friday evening organized by Montreal 4 Palestine, a group openly supportive of Hamas, and another on Saturday organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.
According to Journal de Montréal, a French intelligence note cited in a 2019 court decision in France alleged that the Palestinian Youth Movement has links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an organization listed as a terrorist entity in Canada.
Footage published by the social media account Montreal Protest appeared to show a Québec solidaire flag among participants. Based on that footage, Rebel News raised questions about whether the political party endorsed the demonstration.
Suite à ma publication d’un drapeau de Québec solidaire vu durant le Al-Quds Day, une manifestation pro-régime, le CIJA avait publié une déclaration condamnant cet acte. Aujourd’hui, dans un article de Jean-François Clouthier, TVA Nouvelles annonce que l’attaché de presse de… https://t.co/od3cwk1Kmj pic.twitter.com/5SFdNt2FZU— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 17, 2026
Despite the presence of several mainstream media outlets on site, none appeared to document or question the presence of the party’s flag.
The image captured by Roy was later shared by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), as well as widely circulated across X and Facebook. Journal de Montréal reporter Jean-François Cloutier subsequently contacted Québec solidaire to seek clarification.
According to the outlet, a party spokesperson stated that Al-Quds Day was not organized by Québec solidaire and that members had not been encouraged to attend. The spokesperson added that while the party distributes flags at demonstrations, it cannot control how they are used afterward. However, no clear statement was provided on whether the party condemned the rally itself.
The story underscores the role of Rebel News in bringing forward details that may otherwise go unreported.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-18 19:11:16 -0400 FlagLeftists will be sorry when the radical Muslims turn on them.