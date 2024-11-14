Rebel News investigation: Environment Minister's itinerary during Jasper wildfire remains hidden

Environment and Climate Change Canada claims no records of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s activities during the summer of 2024—a period marked by a devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park which claimed 30% of the historic townsite where the governing Liberals face criticism for ignoring years of warnings about fuel load in the forest.

This investigation began as a simple inquiry into what the minister was doing as the fires raged but is now a larger story of secrecy and government resistance to transparency.

According to information requests submitted by Rebel News, Guilbeault's Climate Ministry claimed it could not locate any records of the minister's daily schedules or itineraries for July and August of this year. However, social media posts and public appearances tell a different story, showing the minister at multiple events, including press conferences, community gatherings, and even a Pride event.

Despite the clear documentation of his whereabouts, ministry officials claim “no records were found” following a “thorough search." This is the second time in under a month the ministry has been flagged for failing to comply with information laws, previously withholding records from Rebel News regarding a former minister’s travel for over eight years.

The timeline of Guilbeault’s activities contradicts the ministry’s claim of “spontaneity.” Notable appearances include:

July 29, 2024 : Guilbeault holds a press conference regarding the Jasper wildfire.

: Guilbeault holds a press conference regarding the Jasper wildfire. August 1, 2024 : He meets with Parks Canada officials, Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, and Alberta UCP MLA Jason Nixon.

: He meets with Parks Canada officials, Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, and Alberta UCP MLA Jason Nixon. August 2, 2024 : He is seen again in Jasper.

: He is seen again in Jasper. August 6 & 8, 2024 : He visits Fort Chipewyan, Alberta.

: He visits Fort Chipewyan, Alberta. August 10, 2024 : Participates in Pride Community Day in Quebec.

: Participates in Pride Community Day in Quebec. August 12, 2024: Attends an event for International Youth Day.

Despite these events being well-documented, the ministry has not produced any supporting documents that show planning or scheduling.

The lack of transparency about Guilbeault’s extensive travel—ironically, involving high-carbon footprints—is being concealed from the public while he champions carbon taxes that impact everyday Canadians.

Is Guilbeault hiding something specific about his agenda, or is this an attempt to downplay the environmental hypocrisy of a minister who appears to flout the very principles he enforces?

Rebel News will continue pressing the ministry to release this information, even if it takes filing a complaint with the Information Commissioner of Canada.

