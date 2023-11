Alexa Lavoie is Rebel News' reporter based in Quebec. She not only reports fluently in French but also in English, having learned the language at 26 years old.

Alexa became a prominent face in independent media during the Freedom Convoy, reporting from the frontlines of the massive police action to evict protesters from the city.

She was shot with a crowd control canister in the process of bringing our viewers the other side of the story.