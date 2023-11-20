Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: 'Billboard' Chris Elston

"Billboard" Chris Elston has become one of the most prominent, outspoken critics of the radical gender ideology being taught to children across the Western world.
Sporting a sandwich board with simple messages — often slogans like "Children can't consent to puberty blockers" — Elston has taken his conversational approach across the world.
Despite his reserved approach to protesting, far-left activists become enraged by his calm demeanor, including an incident where he was assaulted by Antifa thugs in Montreal, which led to a broken arm.
"Billboard" Chris Elston took the stage in Calgary as part of Rebel News LIVE! event this year, where he delivered a passionate speech explaining why he's made it his life's mission to oppose — and expose — the dangers of gender ideology.
Watch a free teaser of the speech below, or the full speech above. To relive our entire full Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 event, click here.
