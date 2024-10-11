Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: Robbie Picard

A passionate advocate for Canada's oil and gas sector, Picard runs the grassroots group Oil Sands Strong along with Oil and Gas World magazine. Residing in Fort McMurray, Alberta, he fights against the image that the oil sands are a “dirty industry” not worth investing in.

At Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024, he discussed how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was pictured wearing his signature Oil Sands Strong hoodie — only to see his organization baselessly smeared as a racist in the aftermath.

He also took aim at wokeness that has been infecting society, saying cancel culture has shifted the goal from pushing for equal rights to imposing ideas and beliefs on others.

Picard also spoke about the importance of free speech and how, despite perhaps disagreeing with Elon Musk on electric cars, he has been an important ally in pushing back against censorship — an issue that came to the forefront during the pandemic and culminated in the Freedom Convoy protest.

